"Why can’t it be done by women?"- Lindsey Vonn opens up on breaking records as she aims to clinch Skiing World Championship title 

Lindsey Vonn opened up about breaking records as she aims to clinch a title at the upcoming Skiing World Championships in her comeback season. The American alpine skier recently came out of retirement after nearly six years to compete in the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing season.

Vonn who is currently 40 years old, will be the oldest Alpine skier to step on the podium if she wins the upcoming World Championships. The American skier was previously the oldest female skier to win a medal at the World Championships in 2019 when she was 34 years old. However, Federica Brigone overtook Vonn as the oldest skier to win a World Cup title in January 2025 at the age of 34 and a half.

Currently, French skier Johan Clarey holds the record for being the oldest skier in both disciplines - Male and female. Lindsey Vonn spoke about breaking that record and shunned people who doubted her ability to win the title at the age of 40. She spoke to Olympics.com and expressed that she is ready to take on the 'old records'.

“I like records, I'm not going to lie. So, you know, if I can get another one, I’ll take the ‘old records,’ no problem.. I already had some—though (Federica) Brignone broke my record for the oldest winner (in World Cup history) and the oldest person on the podium—but listen, it’s been done by men, so why can’t it be done by women?"

"I see no reason why it can’t be done. I just have to do it. So, hopefully, I can set a new standard of what's possible.”

Lindsey Vonn expresses her thoughts after back to back appearances in comeback season

Lindsey Vonn during a training session at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to express her thoughts after she made back-to-back appearances in three weeks. The American athlete expressed that even though she made some mistakes, she was content with her performance and hoped to make improvements as the season progresses.

Moreover, she reflected on the incredible rise in the competition with incredible performances from her fellow competitors and looked forward to competing against them in the upcoming races.

"3 weeks of back to back to back racing! Some amazing races and some mistakes were made but overall I’m extremely happy with my skiing. This journey is taking shape fast than I expected but I still need to be patient. One step at a time!" she wrote.

Furthermore, she revealed that she will be taking a brief break to rejuvenate as well as prepare for the upcoming Alpine Skiing World Championships.

