Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles and other athletes involved in X drama: All you need to know

Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and many other athletes recently posted curious tweets about a track-related account on X (formerly Twitter). The account, which shared updates about track athletes, has since gone inactive following the athletes’ posts.

It all began when Thomas posted a tweet after doing some investigation, adding she had uncovered something interesting about the person behind the account. She remarked:

“After doing a little OSINT…I’m pretty sure I know who’s behind the Track Spice account 😭”

In another tweet, she said:

“I have some good evidence but I’m gonna find some concrete proof before I post anything 😂 just remember whenever you post anything on the internet, it lives forever even if you delete it kids”

Following these tweets by the two-time Olympian, two-time Olympic gold medalist Rai Benjamin tweeted, commenting:

“Gabby Thomas is Sherlock Holmes 😂😂😂🤝🏾”

Meanwhile, the Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles too joined, with his tweet, saying:

“It’s beyond me to delete my account 2 times in one day”, Lyles added.

Meanwhile, Lyles’ fiancée Junelle Bromfield also reacted to the situation.

“Trying to be friendly with me while dragging me on track spice is crazy !! Can’t wait for you guys to get exposed 🚶🏿‍♀️”, she mentioned.

USA runner Vernon Norwood also spoke about the situation, adding:

"Track spice, track meet, track town, Gabby in 5 !! 😂😂😂"

Notably, Thomas is known for not shying away from hitting back at trolls directly on social media.

Gabby Thomas hits back at critic who questioned about her intelligence

Thomas at Olympic Games Paris 2024. Source: Getty Images

Gabby Thomas hit back at an individual who shared a judgemental message suggesting she lacked intelligence. Besides being a three-time Olympic gold medalist, Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree in neurobiology and global health from Harvard University and completed a master’s in public health in May 2023.

Despite her accomplishments, a user on X shared a negative statement, writing:

“Gabby Thomas doesn't sound like she's the brightest out there”

The 28-year-old responded with a witty and sarcastic comeback by mocking the comment while highlighting her academic credibility of holding a degree from Harvard, stating:

“You’re probably right 🤷🏽‍♀️ 😂 darn my Harvard degree”

It was Thomas' mother who inspired her to prioritize education alongside her athletic career. Her mother, Jennifer Randall, holds the prestigious Dunn Family Chair in Psychometrics and Test Development at the University of Michigan.

