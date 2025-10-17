"Why you sad like an old man" - Noah Lyles fiance Junelle Bromfield teases Olympian after defeating him in a fun race

Noah Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield shared a hilarious moment between the two, where she was seen racing the Olympic champion. Lyles and Bromfield began dating in 2022. Two months after the American sprinter's appearance at the Paris Olympics, the couple announced their engagement.

The two have been supportive of each other's careers, a sight seen at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, where Bromfield was seen cheering for Lyles from the stands. The Jamaican sprinter recently took the opportunity to tease the multiple-time Olympic medalist as he was seen sitting in the passenger seat of their car with a scowl. Bromfield shared a video of Lyles on her Instagram story, where she was heard saying:

"Me and my passenger prince. Why you sad like an old man? That's not sexy"

Screenshot of Bromfield's Instagram story.

Later, she shared the video of herself taunting Lyles into a race in a parking lot.

"Since you have a drink in your hand, I'm gonna race you with a phone in my hand," Bromfield said.

However, the Jamaican wanted to start with an advantage over her beau, to which Lyles denied, saying:

"You said you want to race. You did not say you wanted an advantage."

"No, but I want to jump stack," Bromfield persisted.

"No, you won't get that. You ask for it," Lyles asserted.

After which, Bromfield reminded him of his 100m Olympic gold medal.

"Baby, you are a 100m Olympic champion, I'm not racing you," she said.

To which Lyles playfully responded:

"You are the one foolish enough to race me."

Screenshot of Bromfield's Instagram story.

Catching him off guard, Bromfield gave the start command and finished the race before Noah Lyles could even start.

Noah Lyles expresses his feelings after winning the 200m world championships gold medal for the fourth time

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles recently made his feelings known after winning his fourth 200m world championships gold medal at the Tokyo edition this year. In an Instagram post, he penned his gratitude, stating that the 200m has given him the opportunity to travel around the world.

"4x 200m World Champion. The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey."

The American sprinter won the gold medals in the event at the 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2025 editions.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More