  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield reveal wedding month on the anniversary of their engagement

Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield reveal wedding month on the anniversary of their engagement

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Oct 12, 2025 19:27 GMT
2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield at 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party. Source: Getty

Noah Lyles and his fiancée Junelle Bromfield celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary while also revealing the month of their anticipated wedding. Earlier, on October 12, 2024, Lyles arranged a grand proposal for Bromfield, setting up a romantic scene with pink flower petals, candles and a neon sign reading, ‘Will you marry me?’.

Ad

Lyles and Bromfield have since made multiple appearances together at events, including the GQ Men of the Year Party and magazine features. Bromfield also attended the World Championships in Tokyo to support her fiancé from the stands.

As their engagement marked one year, Noah Lyles shared pictures of him and Bromfield, highlighting their special moments, on his Instagram. The Paris Olympics 100m gold medalist captioned the post, indicating that they might get married in April considering it is six months from October:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“1 Year Engaged @junellebromfield 6 Months to Go”
Ad

Junelle Bromfield also commented on the post, writing:

“6 months to forever ♾️🎉🎉🎊”
Screenshot of Bromfield&rsquo;s reaction on Noah Lyles&rsquo; post. Credits - IG/ nojo18
Screenshot of Bromfield’s reaction on Noah Lyles’ post. Credits - IG/ nojo18

While Lyles concluded his track season at the World Championships, Junelle Bromfield has not competed on the track since her participation in the Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, in the 2025 season, the American sprinter opened his outdoor campaign late due to an injury sustained ahead of Atlanta City Games.

Ad

Noah Lyles makes his feelings known after successful World Championships 2025 campaign

Lyles at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: Getty
Lyles at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: Getty

Noah Lyles shares his thoughts after becoming an eight-time world champion at the World Athletics Championships 2025. He concluded his campaign in Tokyo by winning two gold medals, one in the 200m and one as a part of the USA’s men’s 4x100m relay event.

Ad

Via an Instagram post, he opened up on the hard work behind his gold medals and expressed gratitude to those who supported him along the way, adding:

“4x 200m World Champion. The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey.”

In the 200m at the World Championships, Noah Lyles claimed gold with a time of 19.52s, edging out his compatriot Kenny Bednarek, who finished with a time of 19.58s. Earlier, in the 100m, the 28-year-old won the bronze behind Jamaican rivals Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson, who took the gold and silver, respectively.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications