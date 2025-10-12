Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield reveal wedding month on the anniversary of their engagement

Noah Lyles and his fiancée Junelle Bromfield celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary while also revealing the month of their anticipated wedding. Earlier, on October 12, 2024, Lyles arranged a grand proposal for Bromfield, setting up a romantic scene with pink flower petals, candles and a neon sign reading, ‘Will you marry me?’.Lyles and Bromfield have since made multiple appearances together at events, including the GQ Men of the Year Party and magazine features. Bromfield also attended the World Championships in Tokyo to support her fiancé from the stands.As their engagement marked one year, Noah Lyles shared pictures of him and Bromfield, highlighting their special moments, on his Instagram. The Paris Olympics 100m gold medalist captioned the post, indicating that they might get married in April considering it is six months from October:“1 Year Engaged @junellebromfield 6 Months to Go” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJunelle Bromfield also commented on the post, writing:“6 months to forever ♾️🎉🎉🎊”Screenshot of Bromfield’s reaction on Noah Lyles’ post. Credits - IG/ nojo18While Lyles concluded his track season at the World Championships, Junelle Bromfield has not competed on the track since her participation in the Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, in the 2025 season, the American sprinter opened his outdoor campaign late due to an injury sustained ahead of Atlanta City Games.Noah Lyles makes his feelings known after successful World Championships 2025 campaignLyles at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: GettyNoah Lyles shares his thoughts after becoming an eight-time world champion at the World Athletics Championships 2025. He concluded his campaign in Tokyo by winning two gold medals, one in the 200m and one as a part of the USA’s men’s 4x100m relay event.Via an Instagram post, he opened up on the hard work behind his gold medals and expressed gratitude to those who supported him along the way, adding:“4x 200m World Champion. The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey.”In the 200m at the World Championships, Noah Lyles claimed gold with a time of 19.52s, edging out his compatriot Kenny Bednarek, who finished with a time of 19.58s. Earlier, in the 100m, the 28-year-old won the bronze behind Jamaican rivals Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson, who took the gold and silver, respectively.