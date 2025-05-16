Noah Lyles pulled out of the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: Here's why

Noah Lyles was slated to open his outdoor season with the 2025 Atlanta City Games but will reportedly miss the event because of an injury. The 27-year-old had a dominant indoor season, winning a couple of races in back-to-back events.

Lyles, a three-time gold medalist at the 2023 World Championships, made waves at the Paris Olympics by clinching the 100m gold and 200m bronze. He was not in the running for the 4x100m relay after testing positive for Covid-19.

Lyles made his return for the 2025 season with a 60m win at the RADD Invitational in Gainesviille, Florida. He continued his momentum at the New Balance Grand Prix, winning the 60m dash.

The seven-time World medalist was slated to open his outfdoor season at the 2025 Atlanta City Games. However, as per a recent update, he has pulled out of the competition due to an injury. The reigning Olympic champion in the 60m hurdles, Grant Holloway, will also not grace the line-up on May 17, 2025.

This report was shared track and field journalist and LetsRun.com writer Jonathan Gault on X.

"Noah Lyles, who was meant to open his 2025 outdoor season at the Atlanta City Games tomorrow, is out of the meet due to injury," he wrote.

Besides succeeding on the track, Noah Lyles took a big step in life, getting engaged with his long-time girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield in October 2024. The couple confirmed that they would be taking their wedding vows in the spring of 2026.

Noah Lyles discussed earning the title of the 'world's fastest man'

Lyles with the US flag at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles won the 200m title at the World Championships in 2019, 2022 and 2023. But it was not until he won the 100m title at the Worlds that he made headlines as the 'world's fastest man'. He solidified that status after he won the 100m gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Talking about the significance of the title of the 'world's fastest man', Lyles said in February ahead of the New Balance Grand Prix:

"It was a dream come true. It is something you dream about all the time. You want to be the world's fastest man, I've said this for years. I'm the three world champion in the 200 and nobody wanted to say I was the world's fastest man. I won it in the 100 in Budapest."

"Okay, now I'm in the conversation. I finally won it in the Olympics, okay, now I'm the world's fastest man, it's a crazy title and it holds a lot of weight you know, walking around people will easily notice me on the street a lot more."

Noah Lyles was also in attendance at the star-studded 2025 Met Gala. Tom Brown styled his outfit and Ana Corey accessorized him with pearl and diamond jewelry.

