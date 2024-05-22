The six-time world champion Noah Lyles questioned the organizers' decision to host Kenya's 10,000-meter Olympic trials at the upcoming Prefontaine Classic, aka the Eugene Diamond League, scheduled for Saturday, May 25.

Noah Lyles was opposing the decision as Kenya's long-distance runner Daniel Ebenyo is likely to miss the event due to visa denial, which can ultimately hamper his Olympic qualification.

Ebenyo is one of Kenya's star performers. He won a silver medal at the World Championships. He has also clinched silver at the Commonwealth Games, African Championships, and World Road Running Championships.

Former Jamaican track runner and Olympic silver medalist Fitzroy Dunkley shared the update on the same on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday and wrote:

"Athletics Kenya decided to host their 10,000m trials at this weekend’s Prefontaine diamond league in Eugene The silver medalist in the event from last year, Daniel Ebenyo, was denied a visa to travel to the US This is a side of the sport that a lot of fans don't see."

Noah Lyles replied to that via the same social media platform, saying:

"Why in the world are we hosting another countries Olympic qualifier. We should know how much of an issue this is after worlds 22. Also their country won’t be able so see their athletes make the team in person."

Lyles has good reasons to be worried, as Daniel Ebenyo is one of the faces of Kenya's Olympic dreams. He was supposed to lead the 14-man lineup of the African nation in the 10,000-meter domain.

Noah Lyles backs young athletes at a local track event

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Noah Lyles, a trailblazer in the sports world, is known for backing young talents. He is often spotted sharing his words of wisdom with the upcoming athletes.

In a similar vein, the Gainesville-born runner took time off his busy schedule and visited the Union Athletics Invitational at Clarksburg High School on Sunday to cheer on the young athletes.

The runner shared his thoughts with NBC Washington and said:

"I remember when I was going to my youth track meets. I remember I’d see like, I remember I was in Florida and [Olympics gold medalist] Sonya Richards-Ross came to the track, and she’s greeting all the kids, and I was like, Yeah, I’m going to do that when I turn pro."

The track meet was sponsored by the Lyles Brothers Foundation, which is controlled by Noah Lyles and his family. They aim to do their bit for the welfare of society with such initiatives.