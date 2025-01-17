"Wildly unfair"; "Coming back stronger" - Fans react to Yul Moldauer receiving 16-month suspension for missing the whereabouts updates

Fans recently reacted to American gymnast Yul Moldauer facing a 16-month suspension for missing three whereabouts updates in 12 months. Moldauer explained that the first two tests were missed while he was at a competition.

Moldauer missed the third test after the Olympic Trials as he wasn't available at the exact location where the tester arrived. Although, he made the effort to drive back to the officer but failed to attend the test as he reached after the decided time.

He took to social media to announce the news while keeping his sights focused on the 2026 season.

"I’ll be out for a year, but I’ll be back in January 2026. Thank you all for the support and love," he wrote.

Trending

The American gymnast competed at the 2020 Games but fell short of earning a spot in the competing squad for the Paris Olympics. One of Moldauer's fans backed the gymnast during the setback and hoped to watch him compete at the LA edition.

"Sending you all the love and support king! I can’t wait to watch you at the 2028 olympics 🫂"

Another fan expressed their frustration over the suspension referring it as "unfair," and wrote:

"Being dinged for missing tests while officially competing at sanctioned competitions with drug testing seems wildly unfair?"

Screenshot of Instagram post.

"You got this and it’s crazy that the tests at the competitions are not counted," another fan chimed.

Screenshot of Instagram post.

Here are a few more reactions from fans on Moldauer's Instagram post.

"Coming back stronger is so sweet. Head up 😤"

"Minor setback, keep your head up bro ❤️"

"can’t wait for you to come back. you’re always a great motivator to help keep my skills up! ❤️"

Yul Moldauer fixes his sight on competing at the 2028 LA Olympics amid his suspension

Yul Moldauer at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Getty Images)

Although Yul Moldauer hit a roadblock after receiving a 16-month suspension, it did not hold him back from fixing his gaze on his next endeavor.

In the same post, the gymnast admitted to staying committed to his sport while committing to putting in the hard work necessary to represent Team USA at the 2028 LA Olympics.

"This setback does not define me. My focus remains on rebuilding trust, staying dedicated to the sport I love, and working tirelessly to represent Team USA at the LA 2028 Olympics.”

Yul Moldauer was a non-traveling alternate for the American squad at the Paris Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback