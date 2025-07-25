  • home icon
"Will stay focused" - Shoko Miyata shares message after gold at World University Games months after being removed from Paris Olympics team

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:22 GMT
Shoko Miyata at the World Championships, Antwerp 2023. - Source: Getty

Japanese gymnast Shoko Miyata took to social media to share her thoughts after winning the gold medal in the women's team event at the 2025 World University Games in Germany. Miyata contributed to the team's win alongside Ashikawa Urara, Fukasawa Kokoro, Okamura Mana, and Ushioku Kohane. Japan placed first with a score of 163.85, while Spain and France finished closely in second and third, respectively.

Shoko Miyata is regarded as one of the best gymnasts from Japan. She gained recognition for her performance at the 2022 World Championships, where she won a bronze medal in the balance beam event. Miyata earned a call-up to the Japanese Olympic team for the Paris 2024 Games; however, she was sent back after she admitted to smoking and drinking, which violated the national team's conduct rules. She is also a three-time NHK Trophy all-around champion.

In a post on Instagram, Miyata celebrated her victory at the FISU World University Games. She wrote:

"With the best and strongest members, and the best medals 🏅 Thank you for cheering us on in the team finals! For the individual all-around and event finals, I will stay focused and aim to perform without injury."
Shoko Miyata also advanced to the all-around final, which will be held on Friday, and is considered one of the favourites to win the gold medal.

Shoko Miyata battled through injury to compete at the NHK Trophy last year

Shoko Miyata at the Artistic Gymnastics NHK Trophy 2024 - Source: Getty

Shoko Miyata once competed at the NHK Trophy last year while suffering from a left-groin injury. Miyata has won three consecutive NHK Trophy all-around titles, and won her last one while suffering from an injury last year. According to Olympics.com, she was worried about her injury while competing on the first day:

“I was really worried about the pain on the last two apparatus,” Miyata said. “I tried to stay focused and got by on adrenaline but I avoided jumping at all before competition. I’m glad I didn’t have to pull out and could finish out the day.”
“I’ve been receiving treatment every day and thought I was in decent shape. But after the beam it started to hurt. I feel it a lot now that the adrenaline has worn off."

Miyata would go on to win the all-around title despite her injury, recording a total all-around score of 162.863. This competition was held 2 months ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

