"Winning both races would be a successful night" - Letsile Tebogo aims for two-peat victory at Rabat Diamond League

Olympic champion sprinter from Botswana, Letsile Tebogo, shared his thoughts about his upcoming races at the Rabat Diamond League in Morocco. Tebogo will participate in the 100m and 200m races to be held tonight at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
In the press meeting organized by the Wanda Diamond League yesterday, Tebogo revealed that although he didn't want to pressure himself with expectations, he would be delighted to achieve a golden double at the Rabat Diamond League. This will be the first time the sprinter from Botswana is attempting the double—participating in both the 100m and 200m—at the Diamond League.
"I mean this is the first time I'm doubling at the Diamond League. So I don't know I'm going to be doing that one hour [100m and 200m finals], but it would be like a full one hour to get the legs rolling," said the Olympic champion.
The 21-year-old sprinter from Botswana further added,
"I mean winning both races would be a successful night, but I don't want to put myself under that pressure. I'm just come out and look what the 100 [100m] does."
Letsile Tebogo previously competed at the Doha Diamond League, where he won the Men's 200m race with a time of 20.1 seconds. American sprinter Courtney Lindsey came in second with a time of 20.11 seconds.
Letsile Tebogo shares some valuable advice to young kids
Before the Diamond League 2025 began, Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo recounted his journey to the top. In a conversation with the press organized by the Wanda Diamond League, the 21-year-old Botswanan sprinter emphasized that it was far from a cakewalk and offered important lessons for young kids as well.
“The gold medal has helped me in many ways. It has opened doors that have been closed, and from my end, I am happy that I inspired a lot of kids, and right now we are on a campaign to take as many kids to get into sporting course to help them get out of the neighbourhood that we grew up in," Tebogo said.
The African record holder for men's 200m further added,
"They should just run, they shouldn’t give up on their dreams because, Rome wasn’t built in a day. It took years to build up to where I am right now."
Letsile Tebogo participated in the Diamond League last year, though he didn't emerge as the overall winner. He also aims to make his mark at the Tokyo World Championships, where he will be striving for the first African gold medal in the men's 200m event.