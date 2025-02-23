Winter Cup 2025 Results: Ashlee Sullivan tops all-around as Olympic medalist Hezly Rivera makes first appearance after Paris Games | Day 2

The 2025 Winter Cup marked the first gymnastics event since the Paris Olympics, showcasing top athletes vying for the prestigious victory. The event also witnessed Paris Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera making a return to the mat since she competed at the Games.
The highly-anticipated Winter Cup is scheduled from Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23, 2025, at the Kentucky International Convention Center, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Hezly Rivera competed in balance beam on Day 2 at the Winter Cup 2025
Hezly Rivera clinched a gold medal along with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey at the French capital last year. Although the Olympian was seen participating in all four events in the training session on Saturday, she only competed in the balance beam event, posting 12.950 points at the 2025 Cup.
The 2023 Winter Cup all-around silver and balance beam & floor exercise bronze medalist Ashlee Sullivan dominated the all-around event held on Day 2 after collecting 53.550 points. She was followed by Pacific Reign Gymnastics' gymnasts Jayla Hang and Simone Rose who listed 53.000, and 52.700 points, respectively.
The results for the women's all-around event held on Day 2 of the Winter Cup this year are given below:
- Ashlee Sullivan - 53.550
- Jayla Hang - 53.000
- Simone Rose - 52.700
- Tatum Drusch - 52.550
- Nola Matthews - 52.400
- Alicia Zhou - 51.950
- Annalisa Milton - 51.800
- Catherine Guy - 51.550
- Zoey Molomo - 51.450
- Brooke Pierson - 50.950
- Claire Pease - 50.950
- Alessia Rosa - 50.700
- Eveylynn Lowe - 50.450
- Kelise Woolford - 50.400
- Izzy Stassi - 50.250
The results for the Elite Team Cup held on Day 2 at the 2025 Winter Cup is given below:
- Adam Lakomy - 71.650
- Alex Noel - 71.550
- Eli Osuna - 71.400
- Kiefer Hong - 71.300
- Joey Nieves - 71.300
- Maksim Kan - 71.250
- Devin Gopaul - 70.850
- Tristen Nye - 70.700
- Max Morelos - 70.650
- Rome Whimpey - 70.550
- Joseph Hale - 70.500
- Chase Pappas - 70.450
- Joshua Hanny - 70.300
- Jackson Rendon - 70.100
- Michael Scheiner - 69.800
Day 3 of the 2025 Cup will feature the gymnasts competing in Junior Women (9 a.m. ET), Nastia Liukin Cup (12:30 p.m. ET), and Junior Men and Senior Men Day 2 (4:30 p.m. ET).