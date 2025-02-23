Winter Cup 2025 Results: Ashlee Sullivan tops all-around as Olympic medalist Hezly Rivera makes first appearance after Paris Games | Day 2

The 2025 Winter Cup marked the first gymnastics event since the Paris Olympics, showcasing top athletes vying for the prestigious victory. The event also witnessed Paris Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera making a return to the mat since she competed at the Games.

The highly-anticipated Winter Cup is scheduled from Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23, 2025, at the Kentucky International Convention Center, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hezly Rivera competed in balance beam on Day 2 at the Winter Cup 2025

Hezly Rivera of the USA practices on the floor exercise during a training session at the Paris-Le Bourget Exhibition Center in France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Hezly Rivera clinched a gold medal along with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey at the French capital last year. Although the Olympian was seen participating in all four events in the training session on Saturday, she only competed in the balance beam event, posting 12.950 points at the 2025 Cup.

The 2023 Winter Cup all-around silver and balance beam & floor exercise bronze medalist Ashlee Sullivan dominated the all-around event held on Day 2 after collecting 53.550 points. She was followed by Pacific Reign Gymnastics' gymnasts Jayla Hang and Simone Rose who listed 53.000, and 52.700 points, respectively.

The results for the women's all-around event held on Day 2 of the Winter Cup this year are given below:

Ashlee Sullivan - 53.550 Jayla Hang - 53.000 Simone Rose - 52.700 Tatum Drusch - 52.550 Nola Matthews - 52.400 Alicia Zhou - 51.950 Annalisa Milton - 51.800 Catherine Guy - 51.550 Zoey Molomo - 51.450 Brooke Pierson - 50.950 Claire Pease - 50.950 Alessia Rosa - 50.700 Eveylynn Lowe - 50.450 Kelise Woolford - 50.400 Izzy Stassi - 50.250

The results for the Elite Team Cup held on Day 2 at the 2025 Winter Cup is given below:

Adam Lakomy - 71.650 Alex Noel - 71.550 Eli Osuna - 71.400 Kiefer Hong - 71.300 Joey Nieves - 71.300 Maksim Kan - 71.250 Devin Gopaul - 70.850 Tristen Nye - 70.700 Max Morelos - 70.650 Rome Whimpey - 70.550 Joseph Hale - 70.500 Chase Pappas - 70.450 Joshua Hanny - 70.300 Jackson Rendon - 70.100 Michael Scheiner - 69.800

Day 3 of the 2025 Cup will feature the gymnasts competing in Junior Women (9 a.m. ET), Nastia Liukin Cup (12:30 p.m. ET), and Junior Men and Senior Men Day 2 (4:30 p.m. ET).

