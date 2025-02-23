  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Winter Cup 2025 Results: Ashlee Sullivan tops all-around as Olympic medalist Hezly Rivera makes first appearance after Paris Games | Day 2

Winter Cup 2025 Results: Ashlee Sullivan tops all-around as Olympic medalist Hezly Rivera makes first appearance after Paris Games | Day 2

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Feb 23, 2025 05:44 GMT
The Winter Cup kicked off on Friday, February 21, 2025. (Images by Getty)
The Winter Cup kicked off on Friday, February 21, 2025. (Images by Getty)

The 2025 Winter Cup marked the first gymnastics event since the Paris Olympics, showcasing top athletes vying for the prestigious victory. The event also witnessed Paris Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera making a return to the mat since she competed at the Games.

Ad

The highly-anticipated Winter Cup is scheduled from Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23, 2025, at the Kentucky International Convention Center, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hezly Rivera competed in balance beam on Day 2 at the Winter Cup 2025

Hezly Rivera of the USA practices on the floor exercise during a training session at the Paris-Le Bourget Exhibition Center in France. (Photo by Getty Images)
Hezly Rivera of the USA practices on the floor exercise during a training session at the Paris-Le Bourget Exhibition Center in France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Hezly Rivera clinched a gold medal along with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey at the French capital last year. Although the Olympian was seen participating in all four events in the training session on Saturday, she only competed in the balance beam event, posting 12.950 points at the 2025 Cup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 2023 Winter Cup all-around silver and balance beam & floor exercise bronze medalist Ashlee Sullivan dominated the all-around event held on Day 2 after collecting 53.550 points. She was followed by Pacific Reign Gymnastics' gymnasts Jayla Hang and Simone Rose who listed 53.000, and 52.700 points, respectively.

The results for the women's all-around event held on Day 2 of the Winter Cup this year are given below:

  1. Ashlee Sullivan - 53.550
  2. Jayla Hang - 53.000
  3. Simone Rose - 52.700
  4. Tatum Drusch - 52.550
  5. Nola Matthews - 52.400
  6. Alicia Zhou - 51.950
  7. Annalisa Milton - 51.800
  8. Catherine Guy - 51.550
  9. Zoey Molomo - 51.450
  10. Brooke Pierson - 50.950
  11. Claire Pease - 50.950
  12. Alessia Rosa - 50.700
  13. Eveylynn Lowe - 50.450
  14. Kelise Woolford - 50.400
  15. Izzy Stassi - 50.250
Ad

The results for the Elite Team Cup held on Day 2 at the 2025 Winter Cup is given below:

  1. Adam Lakomy - 71.650
  2. Alex Noel - 71.550
  3. Eli Osuna - 71.400
  4. Kiefer Hong - 71.300
  5. Joey Nieves - 71.300
  6. Maksim Kan - 71.250
  7. Devin Gopaul - 70.850
  8. Tristen Nye - 70.700
  9. Max Morelos - 70.650
  10. Rome Whimpey - 70.550
  11. Joseph Hale - 70.500
  12. Chase Pappas - 70.450
  13. Joshua Hanny - 70.300
  14. Jackson Rendon - 70.100
  15. Michael Scheiner - 69.800

Day 3 of the 2025 Cup will feature the gymnasts competing in Junior Women (9 a.m. ET), Nastia Liukin Cup (12:30 p.m. ET), and Junior Men and Senior Men Day 2 (4:30 p.m. ET).

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी