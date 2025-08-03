World Aquatics Championships 2025 final results and medal tally: USA seals top spot in swimming chart, Summer McIntosh wins most golds

The United States topped the swimming medal tally at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 by finishing ahead of Australia, concluding their campaign with a gold in the final event with a dominant performance in the women’s 4x100m medley relay. Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske set a new world record of 3:49.34 to win team’s ninth gold medal, while Australia finished second in 3:52.67

On the final day of the competition, Leon Marchand, Ahmed Jaouadi, and Summer McIntosh were among the top individual performers, winning gold in the men’s 400m individual medley, 1500m freestyle and women’s 400m individual medley respectively.

Notably, this was McIntosh’s fifth medal at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, having previously claimed gold in the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m freestyle along with a bronze in the 800m freestyle.

On that note, let’s take a look at final results and medal tally of the 2025 edition of the World Aquatics Championships -

World Aquatics Championships 2025 Final Day Swimming: Results

Here are the complete results for August 3, Sunday at World Aquatics Championships 2025-

Men’s 50m Backstroke

Gold - Kliment Kolesnikov (NAB) - 23.68s

Silver - Pieter Coetze (RSA) - 24.17s and Pavel Samusenko (NAB) - 24.17s

4th - Ksawery Masiuk (POL) - 24.51s

5th - Quintin McCarty (USA) - 24.58s

Women’s 50m Breaststroke

Gold - Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) - 29.55s

Silver - Qianting Tang (CHN) - 30.03s

Bronze - Benedetta Pilato (ITA) - 30.14s

4th - Anita Bottazzo (ITA) - 30.21s

5th - Lilly King (USA) - 30.25s

Women’s 50m Freestyle

Gold - Meg Harris (AUS) - 24.02s

Silver - Qingfeng Wu (CHN) - 24.26s

Bronze - Yujie Cheng (CHN) - 24.28s

4th - Gretchen Walsh (USA) - 24.40s

5th - Milou van Wijk (NED) - 24.47s

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

Gold - Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN) - 14:34.41 Silver - Sven Schwarz (GER) - 14:35.69 Bronze - Bobby Finke (USA) - 14:36.60 4th - Samuel Short (AUS) - 14:43.08 5th - Florian Wellbrock (GER) - 14:44.29

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Gold - Leon Marchand (FRA) - 4:04.73

Silver - Tomoyuki Matsushita (JPN) - 4:08.32

Bronze - Ilia Borodin (NAB) - 4:09.16

4th - Asaki Nishikawa (JPN) - 4:10.21

5th - Maxim Stupin (NAB) - 4:12.46

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Gold - Summer McIntosh (CAN) - 4:25.78

Silver - Jenna Forrester (AUS) and Mio Narita (JPN) - 4:33.26

4th - Zidi Yu (CHN) - 4:33.76

5th - Emma Weyant (USA) - 4:34.01

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Gold - NAB - 3:26.93

Silver - France - 3:27.96

Bronze - USA - 3:28.62

4th - Italy - 3:28.72

5th - Canada - 3:29.75

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Gold - USA - 3:49.34

Silver - Australia - 3:52.67

Bronze - China - 3:54.77

4th - NAB - 3:55.17

5th - Canada - 3:55.63

Swimming overall medal tally

Swimming medal tally at World Aquatics Championships 2025 -

USA - 9 Gold, 11 Silver, 9 Bronze (29 total) Australia - 8 Gold, 6 Silver, 6 Bronze (20 total) France - 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze (8 total) Canada - 4 Gold, 0 Silver, 4 Bronze (8 total) NAB - 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze (8 total)

Here, NAB refers to Neutral athletes.

