  World Aquatics Championships 2025 final results and medal tally: USA seals top spot in swimming chart, Summer McIntosh wins most golds

World Aquatics Championships 2025 final results and medal tally: USA seals top spot in swimming chart, Summer McIntosh wins most golds

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 03, 2025 13:40 GMT
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 24: Swimming - Source: Getty
USA seals top spot at 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Swimming - Source: Getty

The United States topped the swimming medal tally at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 by finishing ahead of Australia, concluding their campaign with a gold in the final event with a dominant performance in the women’s 4x100m medley relay. Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske set a new world record of 3:49.34 to win team’s ninth gold medal, while Australia finished second in 3:52.67

On the final day of the competition, Leon Marchand, Ahmed Jaouadi, and Summer McIntosh were among the top individual performers, winning gold in the men’s 400m individual medley, 1500m freestyle and women’s 400m individual medley respectively.

Notably, this was McIntosh’s fifth medal at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, having previously claimed gold in the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m freestyle along with a bronze in the 800m freestyle.

On that note, let’s take a look at final results and medal tally of the 2025 edition of the World Aquatics Championships -

World Aquatics Championships 2025 Final Day Swimming: Results

Here are the complete results for August 3, Sunday at World Aquatics Championships 2025-

Men’s 50m Backstroke

  • Gold - Kliment Kolesnikov (NAB) - 23.68s
  • Silver - Pieter Coetze (RSA) - 24.17s and Pavel Samusenko (NAB) - 24.17s
  • 4th - Ksawery Masiuk (POL) - 24.51s
  • 5th - Quintin McCarty (USA) - 24.58s
Women’s 50m Breaststroke

  • Gold - Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) - 29.55s
  • Silver - Qianting Tang (CHN) - 30.03s
  • Bronze - Benedetta Pilato (ITA) - 30.14s
  • 4th - Anita Bottazzo (ITA) - 30.21s
  • 5th - Lilly King (USA) - 30.25s

Women’s 50m Freestyle

  • Gold - Meg Harris (AUS) - 24.02s
  • Silver - Qingfeng Wu (CHN) - 24.26s
  • Bronze - Yujie Cheng (CHN) - 24.28s
  • 4th - Gretchen Walsh (USA) - 24.40s
  • 5th - Milou van Wijk (NED) - 24.47s
Men’s 1500m Freestyle

  1. Gold - Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN) - 14:34.41
  2. Silver - Sven Schwarz (GER) - 14:35.69
  3. Bronze - Bobby Finke (USA) - 14:36.60
  4. 4th - Samuel Short (AUS) - 14:43.08
  5. 5th - Florian Wellbrock (GER) - 14:44.29

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

  • Gold - Leon Marchand (FRA) - 4:04.73
  • Silver - Tomoyuki Matsushita (JPN) - 4:08.32
  • Bronze - Ilia Borodin (NAB) - 4:09.16
  • 4th - Asaki Nishikawa (JPN) - 4:10.21
  • 5th - Maxim Stupin (NAB) - 4:12.46

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

  • Gold - Summer McIntosh (CAN) - 4:25.78
  • Silver - Jenna Forrester (AUS) and Mio Narita (JPN) - 4:33.26
  • 4th - Zidi Yu (CHN) - 4:33.76
  • 5th - Emma Weyant (USA) - 4:34.01

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

  • Gold - NAB - 3:26.93
  • Silver - France - 3:27.96
  • Bronze - USA - 3:28.62
  • 4th - Italy - 3:28.72
  • 5th - Canada - 3:29.75

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

  • Gold - USA - 3:49.34
  • Silver - Australia - 3:52.67
  • Bronze - China - 3:54.77
  • 4th - NAB - 3:55.17
  • 5th - Canada - 3:55.63
Swimming overall medal tally

Swimming medal tally at World Aquatics Championships 2025 -

  1. USA - 9 Gold, 11 Silver, 9 Bronze (29 total)
  2. Australia - 8 Gold, 6 Silver, 6 Bronze (20 total)
  3. France - 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze (8 total)
  4. Canada - 4 Gold, 0 Silver, 4 Bronze (8 total)
  5. NAB - 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze (8 total)

Here, NAB refers to Neutral athletes.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
