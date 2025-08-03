World Aquatics Championships 2025 final results and medal tally: USA seals top spot in swimming chart, Summer McIntosh wins most golds

The United States topped the swimming medal tally at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 by finishing ahead of Australia, concluding their campaign with a gold in the final event with a dominant performance in the women’s 4x100m medley relay. Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske set a new world record of 3:49.34 to win team’s ninth gold medal, while Australia finished second in 3:52.67
On the final day of the competition, Leon Marchand, Ahmed Jaouadi, and Summer McIntosh were among the top individual performers, winning gold in the men’s 400m individual medley, 1500m freestyle and women’s 400m individual medley respectively.
Notably, this was McIntosh’s fifth medal at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, having previously claimed gold in the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m freestyle along with a bronze in the 800m freestyle.
On that note, let’s take a look at final results and medal tally of the 2025 edition of the World Aquatics Championships -
World Aquatics Championships 2025 Final Day Swimming: Results
Here are the complete results for August 3, Sunday at World Aquatics Championships 2025-
Men’s 50m Backstroke
- Gold - Kliment Kolesnikov (NAB) - 23.68s
- Silver - Pieter Coetze (RSA) - 24.17s and Pavel Samusenko (NAB) - 24.17s
- 4th - Ksawery Masiuk (POL) - 24.51s
- 5th - Quintin McCarty (USA) - 24.58s
Women’s 50m Breaststroke
- Gold - Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) - 29.55s
- Silver - Qianting Tang (CHN) - 30.03s
- Bronze - Benedetta Pilato (ITA) - 30.14s
- 4th - Anita Bottazzo (ITA) - 30.21s
- 5th - Lilly King (USA) - 30.25s
Women’s 50m Freestyle
- Gold - Meg Harris (AUS) - 24.02s
- Silver - Qingfeng Wu (CHN) - 24.26s
- Bronze - Yujie Cheng (CHN) - 24.28s
- 4th - Gretchen Walsh (USA) - 24.40s
- 5th - Milou van Wijk (NED) - 24.47s
Men’s 1500m Freestyle
- Gold - Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN) - 14:34.41
- Silver - Sven Schwarz (GER) - 14:35.69
- Bronze - Bobby Finke (USA) - 14:36.60
- 4th - Samuel Short (AUS) - 14:43.08
- 5th - Florian Wellbrock (GER) - 14:44.29
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
- Gold - Leon Marchand (FRA) - 4:04.73
- Silver - Tomoyuki Matsushita (JPN) - 4:08.32
- Bronze - Ilia Borodin (NAB) - 4:09.16
- 4th - Asaki Nishikawa (JPN) - 4:10.21
- 5th - Maxim Stupin (NAB) - 4:12.46
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
- Gold - Summer McIntosh (CAN) - 4:25.78
- Silver - Jenna Forrester (AUS) and Mio Narita (JPN) - 4:33.26
- 4th - Zidi Yu (CHN) - 4:33.76
- 5th - Emma Weyant (USA) - 4:34.01
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay
- Gold - NAB - 3:26.93
- Silver - France - 3:27.96
- Bronze - USA - 3:28.62
- 4th - Italy - 3:28.72
- 5th - Canada - 3:29.75
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay
- Gold - USA - 3:49.34
- Silver - Australia - 3:52.67
- Bronze - China - 3:54.77
- 4th - NAB - 3:55.17
- 5th - Canada - 3:55.63
Swimming overall medal tally
Swimming medal tally at World Aquatics Championships 2025 -
- USA - 9 Gold, 11 Silver, 9 Bronze (29 total)
- Australia - 8 Gold, 6 Silver, 6 Bronze (20 total)
- France - 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze (8 total)
- Canada - 4 Gold, 0 Silver, 4 Bronze (8 total)
- NAB - 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze (8 total)
Here, NAB refers to Neutral athletes.