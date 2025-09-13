World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 1 Results: Ryan Crouser and mixed 4x400m relay strike gold as USA take early lead in medal table

Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 took place on September 13th, with many track stars on display. Host nation Japan grabbed their first medal of the tournament in the Men's 35km Race Walk finals, while the USA managed to take an early lead in the medal table as Ryan Crouser won gold in the Shot Put alongside the 4x400m Mixed Relay team.

Ad

Letsile Tebogo managed to record a time of 10.07 seconds to finish 1st in Heat 5 of the Men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships, while Noah Lyles recorded 9.95 in Heat 3 to qualify for the semi-finals. In the Women's 100m meanwhile, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce managed to qualify for the semi-finals in what will be her last World Athletics Championships appearance.

In the Women's 35km Race Walk Finals, Spain's Maria Perez retained her title with Italy's Antonella Palmisano and Ecuador's Paula Torres finishing second and third respectively. Take a look at all the results from Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025:

Ad

Trending

Men's events at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025

35km Race Walk - Finals

Evan Dunfee - 2:28:22 Caio Bonfim - 2:28:55 Hayato Katsuki - 2:29:16

100m - Semi-finalists

Gift Leotlela, Kayinsola Ajayi, Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Romell Glave, Kenny Bednarek, Akani Simbine, Israel Okon, Jerome Blake, Zharnel Hughes, Letsile Tebogo, Ackeem Blake, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Jeremiah Azu, Ferdinand Omanyala, Elvis Afrifa, Puripol Boonson, Terrence Jones, Andre de Grasse, Courtney Lindsey, Eliezer Adjibi, Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Ronal Longa

Ad

Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Finalists

Soufiane El bakkali – 8:26.99 Salaheddine Ben yazide – 8:27.21 Geordie Beamish – 8:27.23 Samuel Firewu – 8:27.54 Lamecha Girma – 8:27.79 Frederik Ruppert – 8:27.83 Abraham Kibiwot – 8:27.84 Daniel Michalski - 8:28.76 Ruben Querinjean – 8:29.42 Niklas Buchholz – 8:29.53 Edmund Serem – 8:29.97 Getnet Wale – 8:30.14 Ryuji Miura – 8:30.43 Nicolas-Marie Daru – 8:30.64 Ahmed Jaziri - 8:31.41

Pole Vault - Finalists

Emmanouil Karalis – 5.75 Sam Kendricks – 5.75 Armand Duplantis – 5.75 Sondre Mogens Guttormsen – 5.75 Kurtis Marschall – 5.75 Menno Vloon – 5.75 Ethan Cormont – 5.75 Bo Kanda Lita Baehre – 5.75 SB Thibaut Collet – 5.75 Renaud Lavillenie – 5.75 Ersu Şaşma – 5.75 Seifeldin Heneida Abdesalam – 5.75

Ad

Shot Put - Finals

Ryan Crouser - 22.34m Uziel Munoz - 21.97m Leonardo Fabbri - 21.94m

Women's events at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025

35km Race Walk - Finals

Maria Perez - 2:39:01 Antonella Palmisano - 2:42:24 Paula Milena Torres - 2:42:44

Discus Throw - Finalists

Sandra Elkasević – 66.72 Jorinde Van Klinken – 66.39 Valarie Allman – 66.07 Bin Feng – 65.52 Laulauga Tausaga – 64.99 Izabela Da Silva – 63.75 Shanice Craft – 63.51 Vanessa Kamga – 63.50 Alexandra Emilianov – 63.46 Samantha Hall – 63.32 Silinda Moráles – 63.22 Alida Van Daalen - 62.65

Ad

100m - Semi-finalists

Julien Alfred, Daryll Neita, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Tina Clayton, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, Twanisha Terry, Dina Asher-Smith, Torrie Lewis, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Zaynab Dosso, Gina Lückenkemper, Thelma Davies, Boglárka Takács, Amy Hunt, Kayla White, Zoe Hobbs, Anthaya Charlton, Ewa Swoboda, Salomé Kora, Géraldine Frey, Liranyi Alonso, Audrey Leduc

10,000m - Finals

Beatrice Chebet - 30:37.61 Nadia Battocletti - 30:38.23 Gudaf Tsegay - 30:39.65

1500m - Semi-finalists

Ad

Freweyni Hailu, Nikki Hiltz, Susan Lokayo Ejore, Gabriela Debues-Stafford, Agathe Guillemot, Sophie O'Sullivan, Faith Kipyegon, Sarah Madeleine, Sarah Healy, Marta Zenoni, Gabija Galvydytė, Nele Weßel, Jessica Hull, Sinclaire Johnson, Gaia Sabbatini, Dorcus Ewoi, Marta Pérez, Weronika Lizakowska, Nelly Chepchirchir, Klaudia Kazimierska, Salomé Afonso, Linden Hall, Emily Mackay, Revee Walcott-Nolan

Long Jump - Finalists

Tara Davis-Woodhall – 6.88 Hilary Kpatcha – 6.85 Agate De Sousa – 6.81 Marthe Koala – 6.76 Claire Bryant – 6.72 Natalia Linares – 6.66 Pauline Hondema – 6.66 Quanesha Burks – 6.63 Malaika Mihambo – 6.63 Chantel Malone – 6.62 Maja Åskag – 6.61 Esraa Owis - 6.60

Ad

Mixed 4x400m Relay event finals at World Athletics Championships

1st - United States (3:08.80)

Bryce Deadmon

Lynna Irby-Jackson

Jenoah McKiver

Alexis Holmes

2nd - Netherlands (3:09.96)

Eugene Omalla

Lieke Klaver

Jonas Phijffers

Femke Bol

3rd - Belgium (3:10.61)

Dylan Borlée

Imke Vervaet

Alexander Doom

Helena Ponette

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More