World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 1 Results: Ryan Crouser and mixed 4x400m relay strike gold as USA take early lead in medal table

Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 took place on September 13th, with many track stars on display. Host nation Japan grabbed their first medal of the tournament in the Men's 35km Race Walk finals, while the USA managed to take an early lead in the medal table as Ryan Crouser won gold in the Shot Put alongside the 4x400m Mixed Relay team.
Letsile Tebogo managed to record a time of 10.07 seconds to finish 1st in Heat 5 of the Men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships, while Noah Lyles recorded 9.95 in Heat 3 to qualify for the semi-finals. In the Women's 100m meanwhile, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce managed to qualify for the semi-finals in what will be her last World Athletics Championships appearance.
In the Women's 35km Race Walk Finals, Spain's Maria Perez retained her title with Italy's Antonella Palmisano and Ecuador's Paula Torres finishing second and third respectively. Take a look at all the results from Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025:
Men's events at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
35km Race Walk - Finals
- Evan Dunfee - 2:28:22
- Caio Bonfim - 2:28:55
- Hayato Katsuki - 2:29:16
100m - Semi-finalists
Gift Leotlela, Kayinsola Ajayi, Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Romell Glave, Kenny Bednarek, Akani Simbine, Israel Okon, Jerome Blake, Zharnel Hughes, Letsile Tebogo, Ackeem Blake, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Jeremiah Azu, Ferdinand Omanyala, Elvis Afrifa, Puripol Boonson, Terrence Jones, Andre de Grasse, Courtney Lindsey, Eliezer Adjibi, Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Ronal Longa
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Finalists
- Soufiane El bakkali – 8:26.99
- Salaheddine Ben yazide – 8:27.21
- Geordie Beamish – 8:27.23
- Samuel Firewu – 8:27.54
- Lamecha Girma – 8:27.79
- Frederik Ruppert – 8:27.83
- Abraham Kibiwot – 8:27.84
- Daniel Michalski - 8:28.76
- Ruben Querinjean – 8:29.42
- Niklas Buchholz – 8:29.53
- Edmund Serem – 8:29.97
- Getnet Wale – 8:30.14
- Ryuji Miura – 8:30.43
- Nicolas-Marie Daru – 8:30.64
- Ahmed Jaziri - 8:31.41
Pole Vault - Finalists
- Emmanouil Karalis – 5.75
- Sam Kendricks – 5.75
- Armand Duplantis – 5.75
- Sondre Mogens Guttormsen – 5.75
- Kurtis Marschall – 5.75
- Menno Vloon – 5.75
- Ethan Cormont – 5.75
- Bo Kanda Lita Baehre – 5.75 SB
- Thibaut Collet – 5.75
- Renaud Lavillenie – 5.75
- Ersu Şaşma – 5.75
- Seifeldin Heneida Abdesalam – 5.75
Shot Put - Finals
- Ryan Crouser - 22.34m
- Uziel Munoz - 21.97m
- Leonardo Fabbri - 21.94m
Women's events at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
35km Race Walk - Finals
- Maria Perez - 2:39:01
- Antonella Palmisano - 2:42:24
- Paula Milena Torres - 2:42:44
Discus Throw - Finalists
- Sandra Elkasević – 66.72
- Jorinde Van Klinken – 66.39
- Valarie Allman – 66.07
- Bin Feng – 65.52
- Laulauga Tausaga – 64.99
- Izabela Da Silva – 63.75
- Shanice Craft – 63.51
- Vanessa Kamga – 63.50
- Alexandra Emilianov – 63.46
- Samantha Hall – 63.32
- Silinda Moráles – 63.22
- Alida Van Daalen - 62.65
100m - Semi-finalists
Julien Alfred, Daryll Neita, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Tina Clayton, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, Twanisha Terry, Dina Asher-Smith, Torrie Lewis, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Zaynab Dosso, Gina Lückenkemper, Thelma Davies, Boglárka Takács, Amy Hunt, Kayla White, Zoe Hobbs, Anthaya Charlton, Ewa Swoboda, Salomé Kora, Géraldine Frey, Liranyi Alonso, Audrey Leduc
10,000m - Finals
- Beatrice Chebet - 30:37.61
- Nadia Battocletti - 30:38.23
- Gudaf Tsegay - 30:39.65
1500m - Semi-finalists
Freweyni Hailu, Nikki Hiltz, Susan Lokayo Ejore, Gabriela Debues-Stafford, Agathe Guillemot, Sophie O'Sullivan, Faith Kipyegon, Sarah Madeleine, Sarah Healy, Marta Zenoni, Gabija Galvydytė, Nele Weßel, Jessica Hull, Sinclaire Johnson, Gaia Sabbatini, Dorcus Ewoi, Marta Pérez, Weronika Lizakowska, Nelly Chepchirchir, Klaudia Kazimierska, Salomé Afonso, Linden Hall, Emily Mackay, Revee Walcott-Nolan
Long Jump - Finalists
- Tara Davis-Woodhall – 6.88
- Hilary Kpatcha – 6.85
- Agate De Sousa – 6.81
- Marthe Koala – 6.76
- Claire Bryant – 6.72
- Natalia Linares – 6.66
- Pauline Hondema – 6.66
- Quanesha Burks – 6.63
- Malaika Mihambo – 6.63
- Chantel Malone – 6.62
- Maja Åskag – 6.61
- Esraa Owis - 6.60
Mixed 4x400m Relay event finals at World Athletics Championships
1st - United States (3:08.80)
- Bryce Deadmon
- Lynna Irby-Jackson
- Jenoah McKiver
- Alexis Holmes
2nd - Netherlands (3:09.96)
- Eugene Omalla
- Lieke Klaver
- Jonas Phijffers
- Femke Bol
3rd - Belgium (3:10.61)
- Dylan Borlée
- Imke Vervaet
- Alexander Doom
- Helena Ponette