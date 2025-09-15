World Athletics Championships 2025 Schedule today: Start time, TV & streaming details ft Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Grant Holloway in action (Day 4)

The World Athletics Championships 2025 continued with the conclusion of Day 3 on September 15. As the event progresses, many major finals are set to take place on Tuesday, including the men’s high jump, hammer throw, 110m hurdles and the women’s 1500m, where medalists will be crowned.

There will be no morning session on Day 4. The evening session begins at 7:35 PM with the men’s 800m heats and the last event of the day will be the men’s 110m hurdles final, scheduled for 10:20 PM local time.

With that, let’s take a look at the complete start times, TV and streaming details in different countries and the athletes to watch on Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

TV and live streaming details for World Athletics Championships 2025

For the United States, CNBC, Peacock, and USA Network will provide the live TV telecast of the competition. Meanwhile, Eurosport 1, BBC Two, BBC One and WBD platforms will broadcast the World Athletics Championships 2025.

In Jamaica, TVJSN will stream the event. In Australia, GEM, SBS VICELAND, Nine, SBS On Demand, and 9NOW are the streaming partners for the Championships. In African countries such as Botswana, Angola, Cameroon, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Ghana, fans can watch the event on Eurovision Sport and SuperSport Africa 1/Variety 3.

Schedule and times for events on Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2025

(All the times below are in Tokyo, Japan time. Japan Standard Time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time)

7:35 PM - Men’s 800 Metres (Heats)

7:40 PM - Women’s Triple Jump (Qualification)

8:36 PM - Men’s High Jump (Final)

8:40 PM - Men’s 110 Metres Hurdles (Semi-Final)

9:01 PM - Men’s Hammer Throw (Final)

9:07 PM - Women’s 400 Metres (Semi-Final)

9:35 PM - Men’s 400 Metres (Semi-Final)

10:05 PM - Women’s 1500 Metres (Final)

10:20 PM - Men’s 110 Metres Hurdles (Final)

World Athletics Championships 2025: Top athletes to watch out for on Day 4

Salwa Eid Naser at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing in the semi-finals of the 400m flat event. She earlier qualified for the semis, after clocking a time of 49.41s in the qualification heats. She has been drawn in semis heat 3.

Meanwhile, some other top competitors in the 400m flat who will be in action on Day 4 are Salwa Eid Naser and Marileidy Paulino, who are in Heat 2 and Heat 1 respectively.

Additionally, the semi-finals of the men’s 110 metres hurdles is also set for September 16, where Grant Holloway, Cordell Tinch, Sasha Zhoya and Dylan Beard among others who will be in action as they vie for a spot in the finals of the event. Notably, Jamaica’s Tyler Mason was the fastest runner during the qualification heats, who clocked a time of 13.17s. The finals will also take place later that day.

Some other athletes who are the ones to watch out for at the World Athletics Championships 2025 on Day 4 include Marco Arop, Djamel Sedjati, Cooper Lutkenhaus, Bryce Hoppel, Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Gabriel Tual in the 800m heats, Thea LaFond, Leyanis Pérez and Shanieka Ricketts in the women’s triple jump qualifications, Hamish Kerr and Sang-hyeok Woo in the men’s high jump, Faith Kipyegon, Jessica Hull, Sarah Healy and Nikki Hiltz in the women’s 1500m finals among others.

