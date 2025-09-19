World Athletics Championships 2025 updated medal tally: USA surpasses 10 golds; find how other countries stand

With the conclusion of Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2025, many nations have climbed up the charts regarding overall medal tally at the tournament. Jamaica have moved to second, passing Kenya's tally of 7 medals overall after Bryan Levell and Shericka Jackson earned bronze medals in their respective events today, taking them to 8 medals overall. Meanwhile, the USA continue to top the charts with 17 medals after Rai Benjamin, Noah Lyles, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Jasmine Jones, and Kenny Bednarek all earned medals today.

Italy continue to impress at the World Athletics Championships, and sit in fourth place on the medal tally with 6 medals. Andrea Dallavalle grabbed the silver medal in the Men's Triple Jump, joining the rest of the nation's medal winners such as Mattia Furlani who won gold in the Men's Long Jump and Nadia Battocletti who won silver in the Women's 10,000m.

After Femke Bol grabbed the gold medal in the Women's 400m hurdles, the Netherlands have climbed up the table and now have 3 medals overall. Bol has won 2 of those medals, with the other coming in the Mixed 4x400m Relay where she won silver alongside Eugene Omalla, Lieke Klaver, and Jonas Phijffers. Additionally, Cuba also notched 3 medals to their overall tally after Lázaro Martínez won bronze in the Men's Triple Jump.

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo won gold in the Men's Triple Jump event, taking his nation's tally to 2 overall. Great Britain's Amy Hunt won silver in the Women's 200m, taking her nation's tally to 2 medals as well.

Meanwhile, the Slovak Republic grabbed their first medal of the tournament as Emma Zapletalová won bronze in the Women's 400m hurdles. Qatar's Abderrahman Samba also grabbed his nation's first medal of the tournament by winning bronze in the Men's 400m hurdles.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Complete medal tally

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Here is the complete medal tally for all the nations competing at the World Athletics Championships 2025 following Day 7 of the tournament:

Rank Federation Gold (G) Silver (S) Bronze (B) Total 1 United States 11 3 3 17 2 Jamaica 1 4 3 8 3 Kenya 4 1 2 7 4 Italy 1 3 2 6 5 Ethiopia 0 2 2 4 6 Germany 0 3 0 3 7 Pr Of China 0 1 2 3 8 Cuba 1 0 2 3 9 Netherlands 1 2 0 3 10 Canada 3 0 0 3 11 Sweden 1 0 1 2 12 Bahrain 0 1 1 2 13 Brazil 0 2 0 2 14 Great Britain & N.i. 0 2 0 2 15 Trinidad And Tobago 1 1 0 2 16 Portugal 2 0 0 2 17 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 18 Australia 0 0 2 2 19 Dominican Republic 0 1 0 1 20 Mexico 0 1 0 1 21 Morocco 0 1 0 1 22 Grenada 0 1 0 1 23 Commonwealth Of Dominica 0 1 0 1 24 Korea 0 1 0 1 25 Greece 0 1 0 1 26 Nigeria 0 1 0 1 27 France 1 0 0 1 28 Tanzania 1 0 0 1 29 Spain 1 0 0 1 30 Belgium 0 0 1 1 31 Saint Lucia 0 0 1 1 32 Hungary 0 0 1 1 33 Ecuador 0 0 1 1 34 Uruguay 0 0 1 1 35 Slovak Republic 0 0 1 1 36 Qatar 0 0 1 1 37 Czechia 0 0 1 1 38 Venezuela 0 0 1 1 39 Slovenia 0 0 1 1 40 Japan 0 0 1 1

When will Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 be held?

A total of 21 events will be held on Day 8 of the World Championships, which will be split into a morning and evening session. It will begin on 20th September at 7:30 AM local time, with the Women's 20km Race Walk Final to be the first event of the day.

The evening session will begin at 7:00 PM local time, and end at 10:22 PM with the Men's 800m Final to be the last event of the day.

