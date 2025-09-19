  • home icon
  World Athletics Championships 2025 updated medal tally: USA surpasses 10 golds; find how other countries stand

World Athletics Championships 2025 updated medal tally: USA surpasses 10 golds; find how other countries stand

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Sep 19, 2025 14:49 GMT
Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Noah Lyles won gold in the Men's 200m on Day 7 of the World Championships - Source: Getty

With the conclusion of Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2025, many nations have climbed up the charts regarding overall medal tally at the tournament. Jamaica have moved to second, passing Kenya's tally of 7 medals overall after Bryan Levell and Shericka Jackson earned bronze medals in their respective events today, taking them to 8 medals overall. Meanwhile, the USA continue to top the charts with 17 medals after Rai Benjamin, Noah Lyles, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Jasmine Jones, and Kenny Bednarek all earned medals today.

Italy continue to impress at the World Athletics Championships, and sit in fourth place on the medal tally with 6 medals. Andrea Dallavalle grabbed the silver medal in the Men's Triple Jump, joining the rest of the nation's medal winners such as Mattia Furlani who won gold in the Men's Long Jump and Nadia Battocletti who won silver in the Women's 10,000m.

After Femke Bol grabbed the gold medal in the Women's 400m hurdles, the Netherlands have climbed up the table and now have 3 medals overall. Bol has won 2 of those medals, with the other coming in the Mixed 4x400m Relay where she won silver alongside Eugene Omalla, Lieke Klaver, and Jonas Phijffers. Additionally, Cuba also notched 3 medals to their overall tally after Lázaro Martínez won bronze in the Men's Triple Jump.

also-read-trending Trending

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo won gold in the Men's Triple Jump event, taking his nation's tally to 2 overall. Great Britain's Amy Hunt won silver in the Women's 200m, taking her nation's tally to 2 medals as well.

Meanwhile, the Slovak Republic grabbed their first medal of the tournament as Emma Zapletalová won bronze in the Women's 400m hurdles. Qatar's Abderrahman Samba also grabbed his nation's first medal of the tournament by winning bronze in the Men's 400m hurdles.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Complete medal tally

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Here is the complete medal tally for all the nations competing at the World Athletics Championships 2025 following Day 7 of the tournament:

RankFederationGold (G)Silver (S)Bronze (B)Total
1United States113317
2Jamaica1438
3Kenya4127
4Italy1326
5Ethiopia0224
6Germany0303
7Pr Of China0123
8Cuba1023
9Netherlands1203
10Canada3003
11Sweden1012
12Bahrain0112
13Brazil0202
14Great Britain & N.i.0202
15Trinidad And Tobago1102
16Portugal2002
17New Zealand2002
18Australia0022
19Dominican Republic0101
20Mexico0101
21Morocco0101
22Grenada0101
23Commonwealth Of Dominica0101
24Korea0101
25Greece0101
26Nigeria0101
27France1001
28Tanzania1001
29Spain1001
30Belgium0011
31Saint Lucia0011
32Hungary0011
33Ecuador0011
34Uruguay0011
35Slovak Republic0011
36Qatar0011
37Czechia0011
38Venezuela0011
39Slovenia0011
40Japan0011
When will Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 be held?

A total of 21 events will be held on Day 8 of the World Championships, which will be split into a morning and evening session. It will begin on 20th September at 7:30 AM local time, with the Women's 20km Race Walk Final to be the first event of the day.

The evening session will begin at 7:00 PM local time, and end at 10:22 PM with the Men's 800m Final to be the last event of the day.

Edited by Harshvardhan Shankar
