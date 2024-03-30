World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024 results: Jacob Kiplimo and Beatrice Chebet defend their senior men's and women's titles

The World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024 took place on March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia. The tournament is held at the Park Of Friendship and is organized by the World Athletics (formerly IAFF).

The tournament inaugurated in 1973 has grown to be one of the most prominent competitions for Cross Countries. Initially an annual event, the Championships was converted to a biennial event in 2011.

The World Athletic Cross Country Championships consists of five events namely- the U20 race for women, the U20 race for men, Mixed Relays, the Senior race for men, and the Senior race for Women. All the events from the tournament are concluded on the same day i.e., March 30. More than 400 athletes from 51 countries took part in the 2024 tournament.

In the U20 race for women, Ethiopia dominated the podium with Marta Alemayo, Asayech Ayichew, and Robe Dida clinching the top-three finishes. Kenya on the other hand dominated in the U20 men's category with two podium finishes courtesy of Samuel Kibathi (first) and Matthew Kipkoech Kipruto (third).

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet also clinched the top-podium finish in the senior women's category with a mark of 31:05. Lilian Kasait Rengeruk and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi from Kenya ensured a clean sweep for their country in the event with second and third finishes in the event respectively.

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo clinched the first position in the men's senior race of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships for the second time in a row with a mark of 28:09. Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi and Kenya's Benson Kiplangat succeded Kiplimo with second and third finishes in the event.

Complete results for World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024

World Cross Country Championships Belgrade 2024

U20 race women:

1. Marta Alemayo Ethiopia - 19:28

2. Asayech Ayichew Ethiopia- 19:32

3. Robe Dida Ethiopia- 19:38

4. Sheila Jebet Kenya- 19:45

5. Diana Cherotich Kenya- 19:47

U20 race men:

1. Samuel Kibathi Kenya- 22:40

2. Mezgebu Sime Ethiopia- 22:41

3. Matthew Kipkoech Kipruto Kenya- 22:46

4. Yismaw Dillu Ethiopia- 22:48

5. Johana Erot Kenya- 22:49

Mixed Relays:

1. Kenya - 22:15

2. Ethiopia- 22:43

3. Great Britain- 23:00

4. Morocco- 23:08

5. Uganda- 23:10

Senior race women:

1. Beatrice Chebet Kenya- 31:05

2. Lilian Kasait Rengeruk Kenya- 31:08

3. Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi Kenya- 31;09

4. Emmaculate Anyango Achol Kenya- 31:24

5. Agnes Jebet Ngetich Kenya- 31:27

Senior race men:

1. Jacob Kiplimo Uganda- 28:09

2. Berihu Aregawi Ethiopia- 28:12

3. Benson Kiplangat Kenya- 28:14

4. Nicholas Kipkorir Kenya- 28:16

5. Samuel Chabolei Masai Kenya- 28:18