Day 1 of the highly anticipated 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships concluded with the United States of America squad clinching two gold medals at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

60m world record holder Christian Coleman clinched the gold medal in the event by leaving behind 2023 world champion Noah Lyles. While Coleman registered an impressive time of 6.41 seconds to set a world lead, Lyles recorded 6.44 seconds. The two Americans were followed by the Jamaican athlete Ackeem Blake.

World record holder Ryan Crouser once again proved his legacy by securing the gold medal in the men's shot put event. He recorded a remarkable throw of 22.69m to set a championship record. The American athlete was followed by Tom Walsh and Leonardo Fabbri who recorded 22.07m and 21.96m, respectively.

Day 1 medal tally at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Ryan Crouser poses for a photo after winning the Men's Shot Put Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The USA squad is leading the medal tally after the conclusion of Day 1 with two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. The American squad is followed by Australia, Belgium, and Canada, who secured one gold medal each.

Finland, Germany, New Zealand, and Ukraine finished behind the above-mentioned squads after securing a single silver medal each on Day 1. Italy, Slovenia, Jamaica, and the Netherlands concluded Day 1 with a single bronze medal each.

The medal tally after the conclusion of Day 1 of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships is given below.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 2 1 1 4 Australia 1 0 0 1 Belgium 1 0 0 1 Canada 1 0 0 1 Finland 0 1 0 1 Germany 0 1 0 1 New Zealand 0 1 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 0 1 Italy 0 0 1 1 Jamaica 0 0 1 1 Netherlands 0 0 1 1 Slovenia 0 0 1 1

Top 5 finishers of the events on Day 1 of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

The list of top 5 finishers on Day 1 of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships is given below.

Men's 60m:

Christian Coleman (USA) - 6.41 (WL) Noah Lyles (USA) - 6.44 Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 6.46 Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) - 6.56 Henrik Larsson (SWE) - 6.56

Men's shot put:

Ryan Crouser (USA) - 22.77m (CR) Tom Walsh (NZL) - 22.07m Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) - 21.96m Zane Weir (ITA) - 21.85m (SB) Jacko Gill (NZL) - 21.69m (SB)

Women's High Jump:

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 1.99m Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 1.97m Lia Apostolovski (SLO) 1.95m - (PB) Christina Honsel (GER) 1.95m - (SB) Angelina Topić (SRB) - 1.92m

Women's Shot Put:

Sarah Mitton (CAN) - 20.22m (SB) Yemisi Ogunleye (GER) - 20.19m (PB) Chase Jackson (USA) - 19.67m Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) - 19.62m (PB) Jessica Schilder (NED) - 19.37m

Women's Pentathlon:

Noor Vidts (BEL) - 4773 Saga Vanninen (FIN) - 4677 Sofie Dokter (NED) - 4571 Sveva Gerevini (ITA) - 4559 Verena Mayr (AUT) - 4466