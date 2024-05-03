With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, the national squads will compete at the 2024 World Athletics Relays to secure their spot for competing at the world's greatest sporting event.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5 at the Tommy Robinson National Stadium in the island country of Nassau, Bahamas. The athletes will represent their nations in multiple events, including mixed 4x400, women's 4x100, men's 4x100, women's 4x400, and men's 4x400m events.

A total of 30 countries comprising 90 athletes will compete in the mixed relays on the weekend at the World Athletics Relays.

The USA and Netherlands teams will lock horns in the mixed 4x400m relay races at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Team United States celebrates after winning the Men's 4x100m and Women's 4x100m Relay Final during day the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

The USA mixed 4x400m relay squad will feature Matthew Boling, who contributed to the team's success at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Boling, along with Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, and Alexis Holmes secured a gold medal, defeating the British and the Czech Republican squads after registering a world record of 3:08.80. He will be joined by Brian Faust as a second male runner.

The women's leg for the mixed 4x400m relay will be run by Lynna Irby Jackson, a 25-year-old American sprinter who bagged two gold medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including the women's and mixed 4x400m relay races. She will be joined by Bailey Lear, who recently collected a gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay at the 2024 World Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

The USA squad will face the Dutch squad, led by Terrence Agard, the Tokyo Olympics 4x400m relay race silver medalist. Isayah Boers, whose recent international exploit involves a bronze medal in the 4x400m at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, will accompany Agard to secure the 2024 Paris Olympics spot.

Eveline Saalberg and Lisanne de Witte, who secured gold medals through combined efforts in the women's 4x400m in Budapest, will compete as the female counterparts for the Dutch team in the mixed 4x400m relay.

The home team will include the 2017 World Athletics Relays gold medalist Anthonique Strachan, two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo Steven Gardiner, and Lacarthea Cooper. The Jamaican squad will feature Karayme Bartley, Tovea Jenkins, Assinie Wilson, and Olympic medalists Roneisha McGregor and Janieve Russell.

The Italian squad, which stood at the top of the medal tally table at the 2021 WAR, will feature Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Fostine Desalu, Matteo Melluzzo, and Marco Ricci.