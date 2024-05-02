World Athletics Relays 2024: Women’s 4x100m Preview- Gabby Thomas to lead team USA; Devynne Charlton to lead the Bahamas

Athletics fans are primed for an enthralling showdown as the American squad will be led by Gabby Thomas and the home squad will be spearheaded by Devynne Charlton at the 2024 World Athletics Relays.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays are slated for the upcoming weekend on May 4 and 5 at the Tommy Robinson National Stadium in the island country of Nassau, Bahamas.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays, which will serve as an opportunity for the national teams to secure their spots for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, will witness a few gripping faceoffs between the national squads in multiple events, including the mixed 4x400, women's 4x100, men's 4x100, women's 4x400, and men's 4x400m events.

The 2023 World Championships 4x100m gold medalists Gabby Thomas and Tamari Davis will represent the USA squad at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Gabby Thomas, Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, and Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrate after winning the Women's 4x100m Relay Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championship at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

The USA squad to compete in the women's 4x100m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays will include the 2023 World Athletics Championships gold medalists of the event- Gabby Thomas, Tamara Clark, and Tamari Davis. Thomas also secured a silver medal in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics along with Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, and Jenna Prandini.

The two athletes will be joined by Celera Barnes, Anavia Battle, Mikiah Brisco, Tamara Clark, Aleia Hobbs, and Melissa Jefferson. Anavia Battle recently defeated the 100m World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson in the 200m after securing second place at the 2024 Shanghai Diamond League, clocking 22.99 seconds.

Hobbs, who secured gold medals in the event at the 2022 WAC and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will also accompany the team on the weekend. The trio of Thomas, Davis, and Clark will step on the track as a formidable team in the women's 4x100m event in the island country.

The home squad will be led by Devynne Charlton, who registered the 60m world record twice in the Olympic season. At the 2024 Millrose Games held on February 11, she recorded a stunning time of 7.67 seconds. Within a month, she went on to clock the world record for the second time in the 2024 season at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, recording a mindblowing 7.65 seconds.

Australia's new sensation, Torrie Lewis will step on the track vying for the spot to compete in Paris. Lewis made her Diamond League debut at the 2024 Xiamen Meeting in the 200m event and left the athletics world in awe, defeating the American elite athletes including Richardson, Clark, Battle, and Terry.

The Jamaican squad will be represented by Remona Burchell, Tia Clayton, Yanique Dayle, Mickaell Moodie, Natasha Morrison, Alana Ried, and Jodean Williams.