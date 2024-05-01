World Athletics Relays 2024 Prize Money Breakdown: What will the top-eight teams earn?

The World Athletics Relays 2024 are scheduled to take center stage at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 4 and 5, 2024. The relay event is the premier qualifying tournament for the nations to earn an automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024, to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The World Relays 2024 will be offering the best 14 teams with direct spots for the Summer Games 2024 in each discipline. Teams with the highest rankings achieved during the qualification period between December 31, 2022, and June 30, 2024, will receive the last two spots.

A total of 54 countries will field their athletes across five relay events, including the men’s and women’s 4x100m, men’s and women’s 4x400m, and mixed 4x400 relay disciplines. Only one team is eligible to represent their nation in each event.

At the World Athletics Relays 2024, the prize money will be awarded to the top eight teams in each relay event. The teams that clinch gold, silver, and bronze medals at the tournament will receive $40,000, $20,000, and $10,000, respectively.

If a team produces a world-record performance at the event, they will grab a whopping US$50,000 after the record is ratified. Meanwhile, the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth-placed finishers will also collect cash prizes of $8000, $6000, $4000, $3000, and $2000, respectively.

The prize money breakdown for the World Relays 2024 is as follows -

First - US$40,000

Second - US$20,000

Third - US$10,000

Fourth - US$8000

Fifth - US$6000

Sixth - US$4000

Seventh - US$3000

Eighth - US$2000

Top Athletes who will represent their nations at the World Athletics Relays 2024 in Bahamas

Two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas headlines the USA squad in the women's 4x100m relay. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Many prominent Olympic, World Championships, and World Indoor Championships medalists will be representing their nations at the World Athletics Relays 2024. In the men’s 4x100m relay, the star-studded field comprises Noah Lyles, Marcell Jacobs, Kenny Bednarek, Andre de Grasse, and Ferdinand Omanyala, among others.

While in the women’s 4x100m relay, Gabby Thomas, Devynne Charlton, Torrie Lewis, Asha Philip, Tobi Amusan, Ewa Swoboda, and Tamari Davis, are some of the athletes who will compete for their respective nations at the tournament.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Steven Gardiner, Femke Bol, Letsile Tebogo, Laviai Nielsen, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield are a few other prominent names who will be in action at the World Relays 2024.