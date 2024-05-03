World Athletics Relays 2024: Team battles to watch out for ft. USA vs Jamaica

The 2024 World Athletics Relays are scheduled for May 4 (Saturday) and 5 (Sunday) at the Tommy Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays will be organized by the Commonwealth of Bahamas and will serve as the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The athletes will vie for the Olympic spots in multiple events, including mixed 4x400, women's 4x100, men's 4x100, women's 4x400, and men's 4x400m events.

The fans are poised for a few intense and enthralling faceoffs as the top squads, including the USA, Jamaica, Netherlands, and Canada, go head-to-head on the weekend.

#1 USA vs Jamaica at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Team United States celebrates after winning the Men's 4x100m and Women's 4x100m Relay Final during day the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

The American squad consisting of the three-peat champion Noah Lyles, and other world championship medalists, including Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, Tamara Clark, and Tamari Davis will lock horns with the Jamaican squad boasting the 2023 WAC and 2024 World Indoor Championships medalist Ackeem Blake.

The American squad with the 2023 world champions Thomas, Davis, and Clark will face the Jamaican rising stars Alana Reid and Tia Clayton in the women's 4x100m relays. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Junelle Bromfield will compete in the women's 4x400m and lock horns with the WAC gold medalist Alexis Holmes.

#2 Netherlands vs Canada

The Dutch squad will step onto the track as a formidable team with the national sensation Femke Bol, who displayed phenomenal prowess at the 2023 WAC. The trio, including Bol, Lieke Klaver, and Cathelijn Peeters, who dominated the 4x400m women's relay in the Hungarian capital will face the Canadian squad led by the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Kyra Constantaine.

The Dutch squad, including Isaya Klein Ikkink, Nick Smidt, Nout Wardenburg, and Liemarvin Bonevacia, will compete against the Canadian male athletes featuring the two-time 4x100m relay Olympic medalist Aaron Brown and the six-time Olympic medalist and Canadian star athlete Andre De Grasse.

#3 Italy vs Poland

The Italian and the Polish squad secured the first two places respectively in the medal tally table at the 2021 World Athletics Relays held in Poland.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs will lead the male squad, including Lorenzo Patta and Eseosa Fostine Desalu, who contributed with him in the 4x100m victory, Matteo Melluzzo, and Marco Ricci at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in the 4x100m event.

The 2021 World Relays 4x100m gold medalists Anna Bongiorni and Gloria Hooper will face the silver medalist Magdalena Stefanowicz.