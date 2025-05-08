World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025: Team USA squad, schedule, venue & prize money breakdown

The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025 is set to get underway this Saturday (May 10), with a host of stars set to compete for some of the biggest prizes in the competition. Team USA will be sending a strong lineup of 29 athletes to Guangzhou, including nine Olympians who will look to make their mark once again. Take a look at Team USA's full squad, the schedule for the relays, the prize money breakdown and more.
Team USA Squad heading to the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025
Team USA will have a star-studded squad to compete at the relays, including notable names such as Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry and Kenny Bednarek. Here is the full Team USA squad:
Men
Brandon HICKLIN
Erriyon KNIGHTON
Lance LANG
Courtney LINDSEY
Marcellus MOORE
Kendal WILLIAMS
Elija GODWIN
Kennedy LIGHTNER
Khaleb MCRAE
Jevon O'BRYANT
Justin ROBINSON
Chris ROBINSON
Illas GARCIA
Women
Celera BARNES
Tamari DAVIS
Tamara CLARK
Anavia BROWN
Melissa JEFFERSON
Aleia HOBBS
Alexis HOLMES
Lynna IRBY-JACKSON
Kendall ELLIS
Talitha DIGGS
Aaliyah BUTLER
Quanera HAYES
Courtney OKOLO
Jada MOWATT
Full schedule for the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025
Team USA will be competing in multiple relay events in China, with the action set to start at 19:01 local time. Listed below is the schedule for the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025:
Schedule - May 10th
19:01 - Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay
19:22 - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay
20:03 - Women 4x100 Metres Relay
20:25 - Men 4x100 Metres Relay
20:53 - Women 4x400 Metres Relay
21:23 - Men 4x400 Metres Relay
Schedule - May 11
19:05 - Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay
19:13 - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay
19:34 - Women 4x400 Metres Relay
19:56 - Men 4x400 Metres Relay
20:16 - Women 4x100 Metres Relay
20:32 - Men 4x100 Metres Relay
21:03 - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay
21:16 - Women 4x100 Metres Relay
21:26 - Men 4x100 Metres Relay
21:36 - Women 4x400 Metres Relay
21:49 - Men 4x400 Metres Relay
Prize Money to be offered at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025
There will be a considerable amount of prize money awarded to each athlete competing at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025. For the Women’s 4x100m and 4x400m, men’s 4x100m and 4x400m, and mixed 4x400m, 1st place will recieve $40,000, 2nd place will get $20,000 and 3rd place will get $10,000. Each contestant will get a reward, including the one who finishes last in 8th place.
Meanwhile, for the Mixed 4x100m, 1st place will get $28,000, 2nd place will get $14,000 and 3rd place will recieve $6000.