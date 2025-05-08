World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025: Team USA squad, schedule, venue & prize money breakdown

The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025 is set to get underway this Saturday (May 10), with a host of stars set to compete for some of the biggest prizes in the competition. Team USA will be sending a strong lineup of 29 athletes to Guangzhou, including nine Olympians who will look to make their mark once again. Take a look at Team USA's full squad, the schedule for the relays, the prize money breakdown and more.

Ad

Team USA Squad heading to the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025

Team USA will have a star-studded squad to compete at the relays, including notable names such as Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry and Kenny Bednarek. Here is the full Team USA squad:

Men

Kenneth BEDNAREK

Brandon HICKLIN

Erriyon KNIGHTON

Lance LANG

Courtney LINDSEY

Marcellus MOORE

Kendal WILLIAMS

Elija GODWIN

Kennedy LIGHTNER

Khaleb MCRAE

Ad

Trending

Jevon O'BRYANT

Justin ROBINSON

Chris ROBINSON

Illas GARCIA

Women

Celera BARNES

Tamari DAVIS

Tamara CLARK

Anavia BROWN

Twanisha TERRY

Melissa JEFFERSON

Aleia HOBBS

Alexis HOLMES

Lynna IRBY-JACKSON

Kendall ELLIS

Talitha DIGGS

Aaliyah BUTLER

Quanera HAYES

Courtney OKOLO

Jada MOWATT

Full schedule for the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025

Kendall Ellis in action at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

Team USA will be competing in multiple relay events in China, with the action set to start at 19:01 local time. Listed below is the schedule for the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025:

Ad

Schedule - May 10th

19:01 - Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay

19:22 - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay

20:03 - Women 4x100 Metres Relay

20:25 - Men 4x100 Metres Relay

20:53 - Women 4x400 Metres Relay

21:23 - Men 4x400 Metres Relay

Schedule - May 11

19:05 - Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay

19:13 - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay

19:34 - Women 4x400 Metres Relay

19:56 - Men 4x400 Metres Relay

20:16 - Women 4x100 Metres Relay

20:32 - Men 4x100 Metres Relay

21:03 - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay

Ad

21:16 - Women 4x100 Metres Relay

21:26 - Men 4x100 Metres Relay

21:36 - Women 4x400 Metres Relay

21:49 - Men 4x400 Metres Relay

Prize Money to be offered at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025

There will be a considerable amount of prize money awarded to each athlete competing at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025. For the Women’s 4x100m and 4x400m, men’s 4x100m and 4x400m, and mixed 4x400m, 1st place will recieve $40,000, 2nd place will get $20,000 and 3rd place will get $10,000. Each contestant will get a reward, including the one who finishes last in 8th place.

Meanwhile, for the Mixed 4x100m, 1st place will get $28,000, 2nd place will get $14,000 and 3rd place will recieve $6000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More