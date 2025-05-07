Letsile Tebogo and 2 other Botswana relay team members withdraw from World Relays 2025

Three of Botswana’s top athletes, including Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo, withdrew from the World Relays 2025. The event is scheduled to take place on May 10-11 at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in China.

Ad

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) announced the withdrawal of Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori, and Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, citing personal reasons, on Monday, May 5. The official statement read,

“We regret to inform you that three of our men’s 4x400 metres relay team members, namely Letsile Tebogo, Collen Kebinatshipi, and Bayapo Ndori, have officially withdrawn from the team for personal reasons."

"The nation must rest assured that the remaining team members will do their best and must rally behind the team as always".

Ad

Trending

Ad

The withdrawal came after the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou team announcement, and the Championship was a chance to earn a spot at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025.

Ad

This is a setback for Botswana, which clinched gold in the 2024 World Athletics Relays and silver in the Paris Games 2024. On both occasions, the winning team comprised these three athletes.

In the Paris Olympics 2024, the team claimed silver in the 4x400m. Bayapo Nadori ran the first leg, followed by Collen Kebinastshipi in second, then Anthony Pesela took the lead in the third leg, and then Tebogo anchored the team and secured a podium finish.

Ad

Tebogo secured two medals at the 2023 World Championships, silver in 100m and bronze in 200m, and became the first African to claim a medal in 100m at the World Championships. He maintained his winning streak by claiming his first Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first African to do so.

Letsile Tebogo speaks for the first time after withdrawal from 2025 World Relays

Letsile Tebogo at Maurie Plant Meet - Source: Getty

At the Paris Olympics, Letsile Tebogo anchored the 4x400m relay team, winning a silver medal, and was honored with the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award, 2024. The athlete recently announced his withdrawal from the World Relays 2025. Allegedly, it was reported that the athletes' withdrawal was due to pay incentive issues. Countering this, Tebogo issued a statement (via Mmegionline).

Ad

"As stated, a personal decision was made in the best interest of all parties involved, and in full alignment with my long-term goals as a professional athlete."

"I remain fully committed to my country, the team, and the advancement of athletics in Botswana. As always, I remain proud to represent Botswana on the world stage and urge the nation to rally behind the team with the same energy and spirit that defines us as Batswana," he added.

Letsile Tebogo expressed his regret in missing the opportunity and acknowledged the support from fans and stakeholders. There is no further change in his schedule for this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George Journalism graduate interested in covering Women's Sports and Olympics Know More