Letsile Tebogo receives a special welcome from Mondo Duplantis as he signs with Multi-Billion Dollar brand

The 21-year-old sprinter, Letsile Tebogo, officially announced his association with Red Bull and shared his excitement through a post on Instagram. Tebogo won his first Olympic gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics and became the first African to win gold in the men's 200m, with the fifth-fastest time ever recorded, 19.46 seconds.

Letsile Tebogo made his feelings known as he joined the Red Bull family and received a warm welcome from pole vaulter and Red Bull athlete Mondo Duplantis. Tebogo is seen wearing a Red Bull cap and a pink Nike sweatshirt in the post. He wrote in the caption,

"I have new wings to go more faster.

I’m excited to join the @redbull family.

Have a look who welcomed me."

The post includes a video of Mondo Duplantis welcoming Tebogo and presenting him with the Red Bull cap.

Mondo Duplantis is one of the greatest Olympic athletes and was recently honored with the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award 2025. Duplantis began pole vaulting when he was four and set his first world record with a 3.86m jump at seven years old. He broke his pole record eleven times, recently in February 2025, and has won two Olympic medals.

Letsile Tebogo shares his aim to inspire the next generation through sports

Letsile Tebogo during the men's 4 x 400m relay final at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics - Source: Getty

At the Paris Olympics, Letsile Tebogo led the Botswana team to secure a silver medal in the 4x400m relay and was honored as the Men's World Athlete of the Year at the 2024 World Athletics Awards. In 2023, he secured a silver in the 100m and a bronze in the 200m at the World Championships. Additionally, he has also won consecutive World U20 100 m titles in 2021 and 2022.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Tebogo opened up about his journey and the challenges he faced while growing up. He mentioned how his success is now helping him lead and influence younger generations.

“Athletics has given me so many opportunities, and I want young people to believe in themselves, dream big, and enjoy the sport,” he said.

He further added,

“I was happy to hear and see a lot of youngsters now more interested in doing sports, not just athletics, but wanting to venture into something and become the face of that particular sport.”

Letsile Tebogo started his 2025 season by winning gold in the 200m at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix in Gaborone on April 12. He is now preparing for the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

