Mondo Duplantis' fiancée Desiré reacts to pole-vaulter being presented Laureus award by Novak Djokovic

Mondo Duplantis' fiancée Desiré Inglander shared her reaction to the Swede being presented his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award by tennis legend Novak Djokovic. Inglander is a model, and has been engaged to Duplantis since October 2024. The pole-vaulter proposed to Inglander in an event that was hosted in the Hamptons.

Duplantis is widely regarded as one of the greatest Olympic athletes of all-time, and has two gold medals to his name. He has broken his own pole-vaulting world record multiple times, with his most recent record coming in February at the 2025 All Star Perche where he cleared 6.27m.

Desiré Inglander shared her reaction to her fiancée receiving the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award on Instagram, which was presented to him by Novak Djokovic. She wrote:

"Can't describe how proud I am of you @mondo_duplantis,"

Duplantis won the award against other notable nominees, including Carlos Alcaraz, Léon Marchand, Tadej Pogačar, and Max Verstappen.

Mondo Duplantis shares heartfelt reaction as he wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

Mondo Duplantis proudly holds his award in Madrid at the Winners Walk - Source: Getty

Swedish pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis shared a heartwarming reaction as he managed to grab the prestigious World Sportsman of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025. Duplantis won the award after being nominated for it in the previous two editions.

The Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award has been won by many notable athletes before, including soccer legend Lionel Messi, track star Usain Bolt, and Novak Djokovic, who holds the record for the most wins alongside Rafael Nadal.

Duplantis said in an interview with Olympics.com:

“I am incredibly honoured to have won my first Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in the sporting capital of Madrid and to have the great Usain Bolt pay tribute to me, who I follow as the second track and field athlete to win this award,"

“I’ll never forget receiving this beautiful Laureus from the great Novak Djokovic – I’m following in the footsteps of giants like Novak, Usain, Rafael Nadal and Lionel Messi. The list of past winners of this award is like a history of sporting greatness over the past 25 years." Mondo Duplantis added.

This is not Mondo Duplantis' first nomination at the Laureus Awards, with his previous nominations coming in 2023 and 2024. This year, he won the award due to his impressive performances at the Paris Olympics, where he broke his world record once again.

