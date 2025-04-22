Boris Becker drops 2-word reaction to Mondo Duplantis winning Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award

Boris Becker reacted to Armand "Mondo" Duplantis winning the esteemed Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award. The German tennis legend was in attendance at the awards ceremony along with several tennis personalities.

Ad

On Monday, April 21, the Laureus World Sports Awards were held in Madrid, Spain. Becker was in attendance at the event with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Paula Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Donna Vekic, and others.

24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic won the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award, and for this year, he presented the award to Swedish-American pole vaulter Duplantis. In 2024, he won the European Championships, the Diamond League Final, the World Indoor Championships, and the Paris Olympics gold medal.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to Duplantis' triumph, Becker shared a post on X and wrote:

"Congratulations Mondo"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Duplantis became only the second track-and-field athlete to win the award after Usain Bolt. On the women's side, Simone Biles won her fourth Female Athlete of the Year Award and is now tied with American tennis icon Serena Williams.

Boris Becker speaks about Alexander Zverev at the Laureus World Sports Awards

Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev at the Davis Cup - Source: Getty

Boris Becker was interviewed during the Laureus World Sports Awards, where he discussed Alexander Zverev's Barcelona Open triumph and rumors about their collaboration.

Ad

"He's playing good tennis again; the tournament victory was enormously important for him," Boris Becker said (via German publication 'ran'). "I believe he's back in good shape."

Since the Australian Open final, Zverev had gone 6-6 due to multiple early exits and disappointing performances. However, in Barcelona, he turned his fortunes with important victories over the likes of Tallon Griekspoor, Fabian Marozsan, and Ben Shelton. Becker believes this title has set him up well for the upcoming events.

Ad

"I'm optimistic he can do well in Madrid and Rome," he added.

In Monte-Carlo in April, Zverev was seen training under the watchful eye of Becker. There have been talks about the Germans possibly collaborating, as Becker has great experience coaching Novak Djokovic to six Grand Slam titles.

However, just like Zverev, Becker also remained tight-lipped about the situation.

"That's always between Sascha and me. We have a private sphere, and we'll keep it that way... I'm close friends with the family. We're in close contact," 57-year-old Becker said.

Up next, World No. 2 Zverev will play at the Madrid Open. He has received a bye in the first round and will take on the winner of Roberto Batista Agut vs. Jaume Munar in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More