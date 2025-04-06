Alexander Zverev remains tight-lipped about his rumored collaboration with Boris Becker

Alexander Zverev refused to spill the beans after rumors started swirling about his collaboration with Boris Becker. The German tennis icon was spotted with Zverev's team during the latter's training at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

On Saturday, April 5, Zverev was spotted training under the keen eye of six-time Grand Slam champion Becker. The German tennis icon has previously trained Novak Djokovic and has praised his compatriot Zverev several times.

In an interview with Sky Sports, after rumors started making the rounds about their collaboration, Zverev said:

"Boris and I have a great connection. If anything happens, we'll let you know... In the meantime, you can speculate and make a story out of it. I'm not saying anything about it."

Zverev is the top seed at the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters as World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is still out of action. Sinner has been suspended for three months due to a doping offense and will stay sidelined until May 4.

The World No. 2 Zverev had a good opportunity to earn the top rank in these months, but he has squandered it with multiple early exits and no title runs. The German still has a chance to make it to the top rank, but he will need to pull off an incredible month of tennis filled with titles.

Boris Becker believes Alexander Zverev is facing mental challenges ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters

During a recent episode of the Becker Petkovic podcast, Boris Becker claimed Alexander Zverev's issue is his "mental attitude." Since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final, the German has piled up a 6-5 record.

"I always start with it, with the mental attitude, he is not as convinced of himself at the moment as he was in Melbourne or as he was at the end of last year," Becker said. "Can you train something like that?"

"I know in Florida, there are the best training centres for forehand and backhand, for fitness, but is there also a school for mentality, for self-confidence, for inner peace, for inner faith? I don’t think so, and that’s something where I think a little that he just has to look there, who can take him further, who can help him there, because ultimately for me that is the difference between victory and defeat with him at the moment," he added.

Alexander Zverev is currently trained by his father, Alexander Sr. The German is going to feature at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he will receive a bye as the top seed. In the second round, he will face the winner of Matteo Berrettini's clash against a qualifier.

