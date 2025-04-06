WATCH: Alexander Zverev spotted training under Boris Becker's supervision in Monte Carlo amid speculation of coaching partnership

Alexander Zverev has been spotted training under Boris Becker's keen eye ahead of the European clay swing. The training session has followed on the heels of speculation about the German duo teaming up to form a blockbuster coaching partnership.

Amid Jannik Sinner's ongoing three-month doping suspension, Zverev had the golden opportunity to dethrone the Italian and attain the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career. However, the German had a dip in form, as he failed to triumph at the Argentina Open, Rio Open and Mexico Open during the South American swing.

The World No. 2 also had a disappointing run during the Sunshine Double, losing to Tallon Griekspoor in his opening match at the Indian Wells Masters and being upset by Arthur Fils in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Despite his struggles, the German will be hoping to get back to winning ways during the European clay swing, commencing with his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Ahead of his opening match, Alexander Zverev was spotted training in Monte Carlo with Boris Becker watching on closely. The six-time Grand Slam champion has previously coached the likes of Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune.

The duo sparked speculation of a coaching partnership earlier this year when Becker was spotted with the 27-year-old on the court. Interestingly, Becker has previously refused to comment on whether Alexander Zverev should make changes to his coaching team out of respect for the World No. 2's father, who serves as his primary coach.

"Can you train something like that?" - Boris Becker on Alexander Zverev's concerning 'mental attitude'

Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

While the pair has yet to announce any partnership, Boris Becker has already shared keen insights into the issues plaguing Alexander Zverev this season. During a recent episode of his podcast with Andrea Petkovic, Becker expressed his belief that the World No. 2's biggest obstacle was his mental attitude, since he appeared to have lost confidence in his abilities.

The six-time Grand Slam champion also asserted that Zverev needed to add the right individual to his coaching team to address the issue.

"I always start with it, with the mental attitude, he is not as convinced of himself at the moment as he was in Melbourne or as he was at the end of last year. Can you train something like that?" Becker said.

"That’s something where I think he just has to look there, who can take him further, who can help him there, because ultimately for me that is the difference between victory and defeat with him at the moment," he added.

Alexander Zverev will look to make a resurgent return to the court at the Monte-Carlo Masters after training with Boris Becker. The German will face Matteo Berrettini or a qualifier in his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 event, following a first-round bye.

