"Boris Becker trying to be Alexander Zverev's coach" - Fans wildly speculate duo joining hands after being spotted together

Tennis fans have been buzzing with speculation after Boris Becker was spotted with Alexander Zverev, sparking rumors of a potential coaching collaboration between the two Germans. While nothing official has been announced, the possibility has generated a range of reactions from excitement to skepticism.

One Reddit account posted an image of Zverev with possibly a fan but Becker stood in the background in close proximity. They captioned the post:

"Zverev seen with Boris Becker (hinting at working together?)"

Trending

Fans were sent into a frenzy, detailing the pros and cons if such a relationship arose. One fan mentioned that the six-time Grand Slam champion has been attempting to join Zverev's coaching team for a while. They wrote:

"Becker has been trying to be his coach for ages. I wonder if he's finally caved."

Comment byu/SKYE-OPTC from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan was not excited by the potential link-up. They wrote:

"I cannot see this going well 😂🤦🏻‍♀️"

Here are some more fan reactions to the potential link between Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev.

"Would definitely make sense for him. His biggest weakness right now is his ability to finish points against elite defenders especially at the net. Becker definitely improved Novak’s attacking touch and it was his big strength as a player as well. Right now Zverev is almost in his own tier 1B where he has a very high floor and even is ranked above Carlos but nobody actually trusts him to finish the job so it makes sense for him to try to shake things up," one fan wrote.

"Yep. If you watch the German commentary with him of Zverevs matches it's almost like a direct application. I was wondering when this would happen," another fan wrote.

"I have a feeling Zverev doesn't really like external people in his team. He seems to have short lived stints with most people (even managing agents) and most of the work is done by his family. Maybe he's finally realised he needs someone else if he wants to get a slam," a third fan wrote.

"They deserve each other fr 😂" yet another fan wrote.

Boris Becker opens up about when he thought Alexander Zverev was in trouble against Jannik Sinner during the Australian Open 2025 final

Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev at the Davis Cup - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev played in his third Grand Slam final at the 2025 Australian Open. The German was hoping for some luck to favor him after he lost excruciatingly close finals before. However, he was even further from winning this time.

In his past two Grand Slam finals, Zverev lost five-set thrillers. In Melbourne, on January 26, he was swept away by Sinner in straight sets.

Boris Becker, during his podcast with Andrea Petkovic, revealed the moment he thought Zverev was in trouble.

“When he (Zverev) walked into the court with his shoulders slightly slumped forward and his head hanging low, I thought ‘Oh god, oh god, oh god.’ He’s tense, he’s nervous, he’s not in the right mindset. This is going to be a tough one. Then Jannik Sinner stepped onto the court and he looked like pure sunshine. Focused, chest out, head held high,” said Becker.

Sinner successfully defended his title at the Australian Open and became the youngest player to win successive titles in Melbourne since 1992. His dominant victory over Zverev also saw him become only the fourth player to not face a break point in a Grand Slam final since 1990.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback