Alexander Zverev opens up about his desire for 'some luck' in 3rd Grand Slam final at Australian Open after 2 failed attempts

Alexander Zverev has advanced into his third Grand Slam final after Novak Djokovic abruptly retired after the first set of their 2025 Australian Open semifinal. The German, who suffered heartbreak in two previous Grand Slam finals with narrow five-set losses, hopes fortune will favor him on Sunday.

During his post-match on-court interview, Zverev expressed hope for more luck in the final. In his two Grand Slam finals, he has lost 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 7-6 (6) against Dominic Thiem (2020 US Open) and 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 1-6, 2-6 against Carlos Alcaraz (2024 French Open).

"Yeah, I mean, look, Grand Slam finals are always difficult. The two best players in the world are playing on that court. I lost twice in a fifth set, once in a fifth set tiebreaker at the US Open. So, I've had my tough losses. I feel like maybe it's time for me to have some luck in the Grand Slam final as well," Alexander Zverev said.

On Friday, January 24, Djokovic stepped onto Rod Laver Arena for his 12th Australian Open semifinal, facing Zverev, who was making his third semifinal appearance in Melbourne. Both players were chasing history—Djokovic aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title, and Zverev seeking his first.

The match was an intense battle, with long rallies and marathon games. Neither player managed to break serve, and the first set culminated in a tense tiebreaker. Zverev earned a crucial match point and seized the opportunity when Djokovic netted a shot from close range, ending an 82-minute opening set 7-6(5).

Just as fans braced for more thrilling sets, Djokovic walked over to Zverev’s side, hugged him, and announced his retirement from the match. The Serb had been dealing with an injury earlier in the tournament and reportedly skipped practice the day before. His decision left the German advancing to his first Australian Open final under bittersweet circumstances.

The Australian Open crowd booed Novak Djokovic upon retiring due to injury from SF against Alexander Zverev

When Novak Djokovic retired from his Australian Open semifinal match, a wave of shock swept through Rod Laver Arena. However, to the surprise of many, a section of the crowd reacted with boos as the injured Serb made his exit. Despite the unwelcome response, the 10-time Australian Open champion acknowledged the audience with a thumbs-up as he left the court.

During his post-match interview, Alexander Zverev condemned the crowd's behavior, urging them never to boo a player forced to retire due to injury. The German also reminded fans of the times Djokovic has delivered unforgettable performances in Melbourne, even while battling injuries.

Zverev now prepares for the final, where he will face either World No. 1 Jannik Sinner or the 21st-seeded Ben Shelton in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

