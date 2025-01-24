WATCH: Controversial scenes as Novak Djokovic gets booed at Australian Open after shock retirement in Alexander Zverev SF

Novak Djokovic's 2025 Australian Open campaign came to a shocking end on Friday, with the Serb retiring after the end of the first set in the semifinals against Alexander Zverev. The retirement also ended up being controversial, with fans not taking kindly to the decision.

In the day session on Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic and Zverev matched each other shot for shot, holding serve continuously to take things to a tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, Zverev converted his first set point, with his opponent hitting an easy overhead smash into the net.

Moments later, with fans still reeling from the shock of Djokovic failing to put away a simple volley, the 24-time Grand Slam champion shocked them even further by announcing that he would be retiring from the match. In response, the Melbourne crowd, at least significant parts of them, booed him off, prompting what could only be a sarcastic thumbs-up response from the World No. 7.

It should be noted that Djokovic had been injured in his quarterfinal clash vs Carlos Alcaraz as well, and had to take a medical timeout in the middle of the match. He spoke about the injury a bit at his on-court interview afterwards, saying:

"Well, since I'm still in the tournament I don't want to reveal too much, obviously. To be honest, if I lost that second set, I don't know if I would continue playing, but, you know, I felt better and better. You know, I was hesitant a little bit from the back of the court and, I took my chances and started to feel better, started to move better, so it didn't bother me, it didn't create any hindrance."

In the semifinals against Zverev, the former World No. 1 was playing with a strapping over his left thigh. On Thursday, it had come to light that he skipped a practice session, creating doubts about him even taking the court against the German.

Alexander Zverev told off Australian Open crowd for booing Novak Djokovic after retirement

TENNIS: JAN 24 Australian Open - Source: Getty

At his on-court interview after the win, Alexander Zverev slammed the Australian Open crowd for booing Novak Djokovic for his retirement.

The German urged fans to be respectful of players, especially a legend like Djokovic who has previously even won the title in Melbourne with major injury scares.

"He has won this tournament with an adominal tear, he has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he cannot continue a tennis match, it really means that he cannot continue a tennis match. So please, be respectful and really show some love Novak as well," he said.

