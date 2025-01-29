Boris Becker said that the body languages of Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev when they entered the Rod Laver Arena made him feel that the latter was in trouble. Sinner beat Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 to successfully defend his title at the Melbourne Major.

Jannik Sinner, 23, also extended his unbeaten run in Grand Slam finals as he has now won a Major every time he has made it to a title clash. For Zverev, though, it was a tough outing. This was the third time he had lost in a Grand Slam final, following the US Open 2020 and French Open 2024.

Boris Becker, speaking on the Becker Petkovic podcast alongside fellow German tennis player Andrea Petkovic, said he noticed one major difference between the two players: their body language. He felt Zverev appeared tentative, while Sinner painted a picture of utmost confidence.

“When he (Zverev) walked into the court with his shoulders slightly slumped forward and his head hanging low, I thought ‘Oh god, oh god, oh god.’ He’s tense, he’s nervous, he’s not in the right mindset. This is going to be a tough one. Then Jannik Sinner stepped onto the court and he looked like pure sunshine. Focused, chest out, head held high,” said Becker.

Mindset was the big difference between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, says Boris Becker

A two-time Australian Open champion, Becker opined that the players' contrasting mindsets were a major factor that defined the final. Sinner was on his way to chart history and win his third Slam, while Zverev was looking to end his jinx in Slam finals and win his first Major.

“In a final like this, of course, it’s about strategy, forehands, and ball control. But above all, it’s about your mindset and your mentality. And for me, that was the big difference between Sinner and Zverev. Of course, the south-Tyrolean played perfectly - credit where it’s due. On hardcourts, he’s almost unbeatable not just for Zverev, but for anyone,” added Becker.

Jannik Sinner played a near-perfect campaign, dropping just two sets throughout the tournament to successfully defend his title. Zverev also dropped just two sets, but he reached the final in unusual fashion, as Novak Djokovic, the 10-time Australian Open champion, retired during their match.

Sinner’s victory saw him extend his lead atop the ATP rankings as he now has 11,830 points while Zverev trails him in the second spot with 8,135 points.

