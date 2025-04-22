Boris Becker stays silent on potential Alexander Zverev plans while calling their bond 'close'

Rumors about a collaboration between Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev have been making the rounds for the past few weeks in the tennis world. However, both Germans have refused to reveal any details about potentially working together.

On April 5, an image was released on social media where Zverev was spotted training under the watchful eye of Becker in Monte-Carlo. Although there have been talks before of a potential collaboration between the Germans, this image added more gravity to the situation.

Becker was present at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday, April 21, and was asked about Zverev and a possible collaboration with the World No. 2.

"That's always between Sascha and me. We have a private sphere, and we'll keep it that way... I'm close friends with the family. We're in close contact," Boris Becker said.

Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion in his playing days, coached Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016 and helped the Serb win six of his 24 Grand Slam titles. Zverev, meanwhile, has lost all three of the Major finals he has played. Someone with the experience of Becker backing him might do the trick for the 28-year-old.

Alexander Zverev had a similar answer to the collaboration rumors with Boris Becker

Boris Becker and Alexander Zverev at the Davis Cup 2023 - Source: Getty

Soon after the pair were spotted together in Monte-Carlo, Alexander Zverev was interviewed by Sky Sports and asked about his connection with Boris Becker. Similar to Becker, Zverev remained tight-lipped on their situation.

"Boris and I have a great connection. If anything happens, we'll let you know... In the meantime, you can speculate and make a story out of it. I'm not saying anything about it," Alexander Zverev said.

In on-court matters, World No. 2 Zverev finally tasted success after a slump in form. He reached the final of the Australian Open in January and lost convincingly to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Soon after, the Italian was banned from playing for three months due to a doping offence.

Zverev had the opportunity to earn his career-high World No. 1 ranking, but the German could not take his chance. He went 6-6 after the Australian Open final, losing early in each event he played before going all the way at the Barcelona Open.

Zverev got the better of the likes of Tallon Griekspoor, Fabian Marozsan, and Ben Shelton to win his first title this season. The ATP 500 triumph sets him up well for the Madrid and Rome Masters before the French Open.

