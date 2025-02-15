All the major tournaments Jannik Sinner will miss after accepting shock 3-month ban over doping row

Jannik Sinner has been banned from professional tennis in light of his doping saga. The World No. 1 has agreed to a three-month ban, starting February 9, and ending on May 4.

Sinner's ban comes after WADA (The World Anti-doping Agency) found Clostebol in the three-time Major winner's system. While WADA has accepted Sinner's plea that he ingested the drug inadvertently, they have released a statement outlining the reasons for the ban.

"Under the code and by virtue of Cas precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage's negligence. Based on the unique set of facts of this case, a three-month suspension is deemed to be an appropriate outcome," a statement on their website read.

Jannik Sinner is currently tennis's flagship player, a point emphasized by his recent Major title-winning success at the Australian Open. His absence from competitive tennis will be a blow to the sport, and not least to Sinner himself who will be denied the opportunity to sharpen his tools for the clay court season.

Jannik Sinner will not be able to play in 12 major tournaments, including four ATP 1000 tournaments

2025 Australian Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

In all, Sinner will miss 12 top ATP tour events. He'll miss four ATP 1000 tournaments, namely, the Indian Wells BNP Masters on 5th March; the Miami Open a week later; the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters at beginning of April, and the Internazionali BNL D'Italia at the end of that month.

In addition, he'll not be available for four ATP 500 events: the Qatar ExxonMobil Open beginning next week; the Abierto Mecican Telcel Presentado Por HSBC at the end of February; the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships the same week; and the Barcelona Open in the middle of April.

Finally, four ATP 250 competitions will take place while Sinner is side-lined: the Movistar Chile Open, the Tiriac Open in Bucharest, Houston's Fayez Sarofim & Co US Men's Clay Court Championship, and the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech.

Sinner is set to lose a lot of ranking points, as he won the Miami Open and reached the semifinals in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo last year.

Should he choose to, Jannik Sinner will be able to compete in three clay-court events in May, leading up to the all-important second Major of the year. On 7th May the Rome ATP Masters 1000 Internazionali BNL D'Italia, the ATP 500 event in Hamburg on May 18 and the Geneva Open.

