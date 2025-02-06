Nick Kyrgios takes another jab at Jannik Sinner escaping doping ban as ATP No. 245 receives suspension after testing positive for meth

  • home icon
By Akshay Kapoor
Modified Feb 06, 2025 08:37 GMT
Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner
ATP stars Nick Kyrgios (L) and Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios appears to be remaining steadfast in his bold stance against doping in tennis. The Australian recently made a criticizing statement regarding a Portuguese ATP player who tested positive for methamphetamine. The reaction made it clear that the 29-year-old has no tolerance for those caught using banned substances.

Kyrgios has been in a feud with current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for a long time. Since the Italian tested positive for Clostebol in March 2024, the Australian has consistently criticized him in interviews and on social media platforms. While reports suggested that there are chances of a one-year ban for the ATP star, the Aussie used every moment to showcase his non-tolerance against the issue.

Kyrgios recently criticized the growing number of doping cases in the tennis community. The 29-year-old reaffirmed his firm stance against Sinner, expressing shock that players are being suspended for even more serious substances like methamphetamine. He shared the news of the ATP World No. 245's ban on his Instagram story.

"Steroids are fine but this is wild! Tennis world gone mad," Nick Kyrgios wrote.
World No. 1 Sinner will face the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a doping case hearing on April 16-17. The hearing will review an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency. This could possibly push the Italian toward a one-to-two-year ban.

Nick Kyrgios slams Jannik Sinner over the update of him entering the 'vlogsphere'

The tennis community was surprised to hear the update of Jannik Sinner entering the world of YouTube. However, besides the ones cherishing his new stint, Nick Kyrgios made no changes to his perspective towards the Italian and therefore took a harsh jab at him.

On February 1, 2025, Sinner uploaded a vlog on YouTube, offering fans a series of glimpses of his recent win. He titled the eight-minute video:

"Winning my second Australian Open title!"

Kyrgios had no chill over the update and therefore decided to tease him with a criticizing message. Pointing to the Italian's doping saga, he tweeted:

"Can he give us a behind the scenes of what happened a year ago? asking for a friend."

Nick Kyrgios faced an early exit from the Australian Open and therefore couldn't live his dream of facing the Italian on the tennis court. As the season proceeds, it still remains to be seen if the two rivals get against each other for the eagerly anticipated showdown.

