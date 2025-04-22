Carlos Alcaraz provides a hopeful update about his fitness after injury scare ahead of Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz was among the top athletes present at the Laureus Sports Awards 2025. The ceremony to honor athletes for their remarkable achievements took place in Madrid, Spain on Monday, April 21. The four-time Major champion was nominated for the Sportsman of the Year award, which he lost to pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.

Prior to the main ceremony, Alcaraz had a quick chat with the local media house Teledeporte on the red carpet. Among other things, he was asked whether or not he will be present at the upcoming Madrid Open. The 21-year-old had a busy couple of weeks, winning the Monte-Carlo Masters and finishing as the runner-up at the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz picked up an injury during his loss to Holger Rune in the Barcelona final on Sunday, April 20. However, he's quite optimistic that he will compete at the Madrid Open, which gets underway from April 22. He said that this was his body's way of telling him to slow down after contesting 10 matches in a span of 12 days.

"To tell the truth, I'm fine; honestly, nothing out of the ordinary, I think. After two weeks with 10 matches in 12 days, including travel without much time for recovery, I believe that eventually the body starts giving you small warnings, right? I believe and trust that it's not going to be anything serious," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz has a doctor's appointment lined up as well. He mentioned that he has already made some progress after working with his physiotherapist. As such, he's confident that the injury isn't that serious.

"Tomorrow I'll have some tests to see how it goes, but my feelings are positive. Today I also worked with the physiotherapist and noticed some positive things, so we'll see. I don't think it's anything out of the ordinary," he added.

The men's singles action at the Madrid Open 2025 will commence from April 23. Alcaraz, along with other seeded players, has received a first-round bye. He will contest his second-round match on Saturday, April 26. The young Spaniard has been handed a tricky draw this time.

Carlos Alcaraz eyeing a third title at the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz won back-to-back titles at the Madrid Open in 2022 and 2023. His two-year reign was snapped with a quarterfinal loss to Andrey Rublev last year. After a first-round bye, he will begin his quest for a third title against either Yoshihito Nishioka or Zizou Bergs.

Alcaraz could bump into Jiri Lehecka in the third round, who beat him earlier this year in Doha. Grigor Dimitrov is usually a tricky match-up for him and the two could potentially meet in the fourth round. A re-match of his Monte-Carlo Masters final with Lorenzo Musetti could be on the cards in the quarterfinals.

The Spaniard could face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. He has lost their last two matches, including their meeting at this year's Australian Open. Top seed Alexander Zverev could await him in the final. Given the players that he will have to go through, he will certainly need to be at his best physically if he intends to emerge victorious in Madrid for the third time.

