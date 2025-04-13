Letsile Tebogo makes feelings known after winning 200m season opener in front of home crowd

Letsile Tebogo expressed his feelings after winning the 2025 season opener in men's 200m. The 21-year-old Olympic champion won the second finals of Botswana Grand Prix's 200m event.

Competing for the first time in front of the home crowd, Tebogo clocked an impressive time of 20.23 seconds to win the second finals. Luxolo Adams of South Africa and Belgium's Kobe Vleminckx stood second and third, respectively.

Tebogo thanked the home crowd for the support, as he posted on his X account:

"Thank y’all for the love and support 🫶🏾. Modimo o re dirile di choppa"

Previously, Tebogo had lost a 400m race at the Maurie Plant Meet after a tough fight, finishing second overall. However, the Olympic champion is far from disappointed. In one of his Instagram stories, Tebogo wrote about how to handle fear.

"Work ethic eliminates fear. Laziness creates fear. I'm never afraid because I put in the work," he wrote.

Letsile Tebogo had surprised everyone with his performance at the Paris Olympics. Defying all expectations, Tebogo won the 200m event with a new African record, earning Botswana its first Olympic medal. He also contributed to a silver medal in the men's 4x400m relay event at the Paris Olympics.

When Letsile Tebogo discussed the aftermath of winning an Olympic gold medal

Letsile Tebogo talks about the changes after winning the Olympic gold medal [Image Source: Getty]

For a country that has hardly won any Olympic medals in its 11 appearances, Letsile Tebogo's gold medal was a phenomenal achievement. The 21-year-old athlete became a national star overnight.

In a conversation with Citius Mag last year, Tebogo discussed the consequences of achieving an Olympic gold medal. While he was happy about the fame he received, he started overthinking and isn't as free as he used to be before.

"I’m not a free human being these days. I’m just a superstar in my country, which I don't like because I can’t even go to the mall and get something for myself. I have to send somebody to do it," he said.

"I think this also leads me to overthink so many things about why I became this person, and why didn't I choose another path but I can't go back to my ways. I just have to stick to the ways and just keep on going and see how I could overcome the whole situation that is in my head," Tebogo added.

Letsile Tebogo is aiming to make it count at the World Championships. The World Athletics Championships will be held in Tokyo by September this year.

