World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The highly-anticipated 2025 World Athletics Relays, featuring multiple elite athletes, will be held on May 10 and 11, at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China. The Relays will serve as the qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, in September.
The 2025 edition of the Relays will be the first to witness the mixed 4x100m relay race. 730 athletes from 43 countries will vie for spots for the World Championships. The top 14 teams in each of the men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x400m, and mixed 4x400m will earn the qualification.
Elite athletes, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Wayde van Niekerk, Kishane Thompson, Andre De Grasse, Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Kenny Bednarek, and Twanisha Terry will compete for their teams to earn qualification on May 10 and 11, 2025.
Where to watch and live streaming details of the 2025 World Athletics Relays Guangzhou
The World Athletics Relays events will air live this Saturday and Sunday on Peacock and CNBC. The coverage on the networks will start at 7 a.m. ET.
Fans can watch the World Athletics Relays Championships in several territories via World Athletics Inside Track after registering, in addition to various broadcasters around the world. Below is the schedule for the Relays, allowing fans to tune in and tune in to the action.
Day 1
- 19:01 - Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay heats
- 19:22 - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 1
- 20:03 - Women 4x100 Metres Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 1
- 20:25 - Men 4x100 Metres Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 1
- 20:53 - Women 4x400 Metres Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 1
- 21:53 - Men 4x400 Metres Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 1
Day 2
- 19:05 - Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay Final
- 19:13 - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 2
- 19:34 - Women 4x400 Metres Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 2
- 19:56 - Men 4x400 Metres Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 2
- 20:16 - Women 4x100 Meters Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 2
- 20:32 - Men 4x100 Metres Relay World Ch. Qualifying Round 2
- 21:03 - Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay Final
- 21:16 - Women 4x100 Relay Metres Final
- 21:26 - Men 4x100 Metres Relay Final
- 21:36 - Women 4x400 Metres Relay Final
- 21:49 - Men 4x400 Metres Relay Final
All times in Chinese Standard Time (CST)