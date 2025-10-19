World Gymnastics Championships 2025: Schedule, order of event, how and where to watch

The current edition of the World Gymnastics Championships will be held at the Indonesia Arena in the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, which is situated in Jakarta, Indonesia. The World Gymnastics Championships will be held from October 19 to October 25.

For starters, in keeping with the tradition after the Olympics, there shall be no team events in this edition. Also, the World Gymnastics Championships are limited to artistic gymnastics only. With the current edition, Indonesia has also become the first country in Southeast Asia to host this event.

As per the order of events, the first three days [i.e., from October 19 to October 21] will be devoted to the qualification rounds for the men's and the women's events, respectively. The remaining three days will witness the individual all-around finals, as well as the respective apparatus finals [vault, pommel horse, floor exercise, uneven bars, etc.]

Nearly 80 countries will be participating in the World Gymnastics Championships 2025. While Japan will be aiming to dominate the men's categories, the United States of America will be hoping to dominate the women's events, and if possible, repeat the heroics of the previous edition, held in 2023 at Antwerp in Belgium.

Complete Schedule of the FIG World Gymnastics Championships 2025

Following is the complete schedule of the World Gymnastics Championships 2025 [All timings as per Indonesian Standard Time] :

Day 1 : 19 October [Men's Qualification]

10:00 AM – Subdivision 1: Algeria, Malaysia, Poland, Jamaica, Syria, Japan, AIN[a], Iran, Greece, Panama

11:50 AM – Subdivision 2: Croatia, Sri Lanka, Great Britain, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Belgium, Namibia, Brazil, Jordan, Austria

2:15 PM – Subdivision 3: Hungary, Chile, Mongolia, Italy, Peru, Monaco, Norway, Ukraine

4:06 PM – Subdivision 4: Tunisia, AIN[b], Netherlands, Egypt, New Zealand, Armenia, Chinese Taipei, United States, Latvia

6:30 PM – Subdivision 5: South Korea, South Africa, Germany, Cuba, Spain, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan

8:20 PM – Subdivision 6: Morocco, Thailand, Mexico, Singapore, Canada, Colombia, Qatar, Sweden, Luxembourg, Philippines, Albania

Day 2 : 20 October [Men's Qualification & Women's Qualification]

10:00 AM – Subdivision 7: Portugal, Denmark, Israel, Venezuela, Austria, Indonesia, India, Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Hong Kon

11:50 AM – Subdivision 8: Azerbaijan, Finland, China, Türkiye, Cameroon, Canada, France, Trinidad and Tobago

5:00 PM – Women's Qualification Subdivision 1: Netherlands, Venezuela, Austria, Azerbaijan, Japan, Panama

6:30 PM – Women's Qualification Subdivision 2: Republic of Korea, Finland, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Jamaica, Canada

8:00 PM – Women's Qualification Subdivision 3: Uzbekistan, Singapore, Luxembourg, Brazil, Chinese Taipei, Peru, Algeria

Day 3 : 21 October [Women's Qualification]

10:00 AM – Subdivision 4: New Zealand, Liechtenstein, United States, Croatia, Bangladesh, Great Britain

11:30 AM – Subdivision 5: Malaysia, Switzerland, Italy, France, Vietnam, Israel, Morocco

1:30 PM – Subdivision 6: Australia, Egypt, Belgium, Latvia, Romania, Mongolia, Sweden, Costa Rica

3:00 PM – Subdivision 7: Indonesia, Tunisia, Colombia, Philippines, Mexico, Syria

4:30 PM – Subdivision 8: Norway, Brazil, Qatar, India, South Africa, Ukraine, Chile

6:30 PM – Subdivision 9: AIN[b], Namibia, Portugal, Thailand, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Cameroon

8:00 PM – Subdivision 10: Spain, AIN[a], Hungary, Hong Kong China, People’s Republic of China, Kazakhstan, Czechia

Day 4 : 22 October

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM – Men's Individual All-Around Final

Day 5 : 23 October

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM – Men's Individual All-Around Final

Day 6 : 24 October

2:00–6:00 PM – Apparatus Finals, day 1 (Men’s floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings; women’s vault, uneven bars)

Day 7 : 25 October

2:00–6:00 PM – Apparatus Finals, day 2 (Men’s vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar; women’s balance beam, floor exercise)

Where to watch World Gymnastics Championships 2025?

While there is no live telecast available for the World Gymnastics Championships in India, the fans can watch the live streaming of the finals on the Olympics.com website. For the rest of the world, Gymnastics Indonesia Channel and Eurovision Sport will be live-streaming the events of the World Gymnastics Championships 2025.

