World University Games 2025 Results and Medal Tally: USA leads the table as Kennedy Noble registers record in Women's 100m backstroke

The 2025 World University Games entered Day 4 on Sunday, July 20. The event is currently hosted in five cities in the Rhine-Ruhr region: Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin.

The multi-sport event will conclude on July 27. Approximately 8,500 athletes from over 150 nations are competing at the World University Games, which features 18 sports. Day 4 witnessed Kennedy Noble register the World University Games record in the women's 100m backstroke with a striking time of 58.78 seconds. The American team also posted a WUG record in the w4x200m freestyle with 7:52.56 to defeat the Chinese and Japanese squads.

Results of the 2025 World University Games

Day 4 witnessed multiple final events of various sports, including men's synchronized 10m platform, women's platform, Women's 100m backstroke, Men's 1500m final, and women's Epee and men's Sabre Team in fencing. The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 4 of the University Games are given as follows:

Diving

Men's synchronized 10m platform final

Zheng Junzhi/Mo Yonghua (CHN) Jaden Eikermann/Luis Carlo Avila Sanchez (GER) Kim Yeongtaek/Kim Jiwook (KOR)

Women's platform final

Hannah Smith (AUS) Kim Nahyun (KOR) Uliana Manaenkova (AIN)

Swimming:

Women's 100m backstroke:

Kennedy Noble (USA) – 58.78 *WUG RECORD* Leah Shackley (USA) – 59.13 Eunji Lee (KOR) – 1:00.23

Men's 1500m final:

Aleksandr Stepanov (AIN) – 14:55.98 Ivan Giovannoni (ITA) – 14:56.10 Davide Marchello (ITA) 15:06.95

Men's 200m breaststroke:

Jack Dahlgren (USA) – 1:55.59 Wang Kuan-hung (TPE) – 1:55.85 Mason Laur (USA) – 1:56.50

Women's 4x200m freestyle:

USA – 7:52.56 *WUG RECORD* China – 7:57.91 Japan – 7:59.99

Badminton:

Mixed Team L3 Final - Poland over Azerbaijan: 3-0

Mixed Team L2 Final - Germany over Spain: 3-0

People's Republic of China over Chinese Taipei: 3-1

Fencing:

Women's Epee team event:

Gold: France

Silver: Italy

Bronze: South Korea

Men's Sabre Team:

Gold: South Korea

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Japan

Badminton:

Women's team gold medal match - Japan over China: 3-2

Men's team gold medal match - Chinese Taipei over China: 3-2

World University Games 2025 medal tally

The United States of America is leading the medal tally of the 2025 FISU World University Games with 32 medals, including 10 gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze medals. Team USA is followed by China with eight gold medals, 10 silver medals, and three bronze medals, totalling 21 medals. With five gold medals on Sunday, the Chinese squad surpassed the Republic of Korea team, which is standing in third position on the medal table with 22 medals, including seven gold, four silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Rank



Country



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



United States of America



10



8



14



32



2



People's Republic of China



8



10



3



21



3



Republic of Korea



7



4



11



22



4



Germany



6



4



7



17



5



Italy



3



3



7



13



6



Ukraine



2



3



2



7



6



Uzbekistan



2



3



2



7



8



Japan



2



1



8



11



9



Azerbaijan



2



1



0



3



10



Chinese Taipei



1



2



4



7



11



Spain



1



2



1



4



12



France



1



1



1



3



12



South Africa



1



1



1



3



12



Thailand



1



1



1



3



15



Hong Kong, China



1



0



3



4



Day 5 of the Games will feature the final event of women's 3m springboard diving.

