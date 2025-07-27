  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • World University Games 2025 results & updated medal tally: Japan overtakes Team USA to dominate table despite the latter's win in Men's Basketball

World University Games 2025 results & updated medal tally: Japan overtakes Team USA to dominate table despite the latter's win in Men's Basketball

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Jul 27, 2025 01:11 GMT
Basketball: USA v China - 2019 Summer Universiade - Source: Getty
The World University Games 2025 will conclude on July 27. (Source: Getty)

The medal tally table at the 2025 World University Games took a turn of events after Japan surpassed the American team to dominate on Saturday. Team USA won the men's basketball title at the 2025 World University Games after defeating Brazil 94-88. The women's basketball team collected a silver medal. The men's and women's water polo teams clinched silver medals, respectively.

Ad

The World University Games, taking place in Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin, will conclude on July 27, 2025. Lin Ella also won a bronze medal in the women's singles badminton event on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 9

The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 9 of the World University Games are given as follows:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Artistic gymnastics (apparatus final)

Men's floor exercise

  1. Luke Whitehouse(GBR)
  2. Shinnosuke Oka (JPN)
  3. Geonyoung Moon (KOR)

Men's pommel horse

  1. Hamlet Manukyan (ARM)
  2. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN)
  3. Patrick Hoopes (USA)

Men's rings

  1. Liu Hengyu (GBR)
  2. Liu Yang (JPN)
  3. William Emard (CAN)

Men's vault

  1. Chen Zhilong (CHN)
  2. Luka Murabito (SUI)
  3. Jaeho Kim (KOR)

Women's vault

  1. Shoko Miyata (JPN)
  2. Kohane Ushioku (JPN)
  3. Selina Kickinger (AUT)

Women's uneven bars

  1. Fangyuwei Yang (CHI)
  2. Zoja Szekeli (HUN)
  3. Shoko Miyata (JPN)
Ad

Women's balance beam

  1. Urara Ashikawa (JPN)
  2. Tonya Helene Paulsson (TPE)
  3. Emma Leonie Malewski (GER)

Men's parallel bars

  1. Tomoharu Tsunogai (JPN)
  2. Shinnosuke Oka (JPN)
  3. Geonyoung Moon (KOR)

Women's floor exercise

  1. Shoko Miyata (JPN)
  2. Kohani Ushioku (JPN)
  3. Jade Vansteenkiste (BEL)

Men's horizontal bars

  1. Felix Dolci (CAN)
  2. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN)
  3. He Xiang (CHN)

Athletics

Men's half-marathon

  1. Shisaku Kudo (JPN)
  2. Ramazan Bastuk (TUR)
  3. Ryuto Uehara (JPN)

Men's 5000m

  1. Arthur Gervais (FRA)
  2. David Steven Mularkey (GBR)
  3. Collins Kiprotich (JPN)
Ad

Women's half-marathon

  1. Ma Xhiuzhen (CHI)
  2. Makoto Tsuchiya (JPN)
  3. Marida Noda (JPN)

Men's triple jump

  1. Connor Murphy (AUS)
  2. Praveen Chithravel (IND)
  3. Joao Pedro Silva Azevedo (BRA)

Men's 3000m steeplechase

  1. Ruben Querinjean (LUX)
  2. Alejandro Quijada Sanchez (ESP)
  3. Istvan Palkovits (HUN)

Women's high jump

  1. Una Stancev Stevanovic (ESP)
  2. Asia Tavernini (ITA)
  3. Elena Kulichenko (CYP)

Women's 5000m

  1. Julia David-Smith (FRA)
  2. Seema Seema (IND)
  3. Emily Jane Parker (JPN)

Archery

Women's recurve individual

  1. Nam Suhyeon (KOR)
  2. Liu Yanxiu (CHI)
  3. Ruka Uehara (JPN)
Ad

Men's recurve individual

  1. Chih-Chun Tang (KOR)
  2. Qin Wangyu (CHI)
  3. Berkim Tumer (TUR)

Women's compound individual

  1. Sooyeon Kim (KOR)
  2. Parneet Kaur (IND)
  3. Yerin Park (KOR)

Men's compound individual

  1. Sahil Rajesh Jadhav (IND)
  2. Ajay Scott (GBR)
  3. Przemyslaw Konecki (POL)

Badminton

Mixed doubles

  1. Yang Chu Yun & Wu Hsuan-Yi (TPE)
  2. Hsu Yin-Hui & Chen Cheng Kuan (TPE)
  3. Jheng Yu Chieh & Lin Yu Chieh (TPE)
  4. E Li Qian & Liao Pin Yi (CHN)

Women's singles

  1. Thamonwan Nithiittikrai (THA)
  2. Tidapron Kleebyeesun (THAI)
  3. Lin Ella (USA)
  4. Wong Ling Ching (CHN)
Ad

Women's doubles

  1. Wang LI Qian & Yi Duo (CHN)
  2. JHENG Yu Chieh & SUNG Yu-Hsuan (TPE)
  3. LIU Jia Yue & TANG Rui Zhi (CHN)
  4. NAKADE Sumire & TANABE Yumi (JPN)

Men's singles

  1. TING Yen-Chen (TPE)
  2. Enogat Roy (FRA)
  3. Rei Miyashita (JPN)
  4. Zhou Xin Yu (CHN)

Men's doubles

  1. Yong Jin & Jongmin Lee (KOR)
  2. Cui He Chen & Peng Jian Qin (CHN)
  3. Peeratchai Sukphun & Pakkapon Teerarasatsakul (THAI)
  4. LIAO Pin Yi & ZHANG Le Jian (CHN)

Basketball

Men

  1. USA
  2. Brazil
  3. Lithuania

Beach Volleyball

Ad

Men

  1. Germany
  2. Netherlands
  3. France

Women

  1. Switzerland
  2. Netherlands
  3. USA

Judo

Mixed team

  1. Japan
  2. France
  3. Korea

Tennis

Men's singles

  1. Jay Dylan Hara Friend (JPN)
  2. Toby Alexander George Samuel (GBR)
  3. Alessio Vasquez (GER)
  4. James Matthew Connell (GBR)

Women's singles

  1. Eszter Meri (SVK)
  2. Alevtina Ibragimova (Athlete Individual Neutral)
  3. Jana Otzipka (BEL)
  4. Vaishnavi Adkar (IND)

Water polo

Men

  1. Italy
  2. USA
  3. Germany

Women

  1. Germany
  2. USA
  3. Italy

World University Games 2025 medal tally

Japan is leading the table at the 2025 World University Games with 77 medals, including 33 gold, 20 silver, and 24 bronze. The top 10 nations with the most medals at the Games are given below:


Rank



Country



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



Japan



33



20



24



77



2



United

States of America



28



26



28



82



3



People's

Republic of China



28



26



15



69



4



South

Korea



20



9



27



56



5



Italy



11



8



18



37



6



Germany



10



9



15



34



7



Türkiye



6



5



4



15



8



South

Africa



6



3



8



17



9



Chinese

Taipei



5



13



7



25



10



Poland



4



8



7



19


About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications