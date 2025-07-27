World University Games 2025 results & updated medal tally: Japan overtakes Team USA to dominate table despite the latter's win in Men's Basketball

The medal tally table at the 2025 World University Games took a turn of events after Japan surpassed the American team to dominate on Saturday. Team USA won the men's basketball title at the 2025 World University Games after defeating Brazil 94-88. The women's basketball team collected a silver medal. The men's and women's water polo teams clinched silver medals, respectively.

The World University Games, taking place in Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin, will conclude on July 27, 2025. Lin Ella also won a bronze medal in the women's singles badminton event on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 9

The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 9 of the World University Games are given as follows:

Artistic gymnastics (apparatus final)

Men's floor exercise

Luke Whitehouse(GBR) Shinnosuke Oka (JPN) Geonyoung Moon (KOR)

Men's pommel horse

Hamlet Manukyan (ARM) Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) Patrick Hoopes (USA)

Men's rings

Liu Hengyu (GBR) Liu Yang (JPN) William Emard (CAN)

Men's vault

Chen Zhilong (CHN) Luka Murabito (SUI) Jaeho Kim (KOR)

Women's vault

Shoko Miyata (JPN) Kohane Ushioku (JPN) Selina Kickinger (AUT)

Women's uneven bars

Fangyuwei Yang (CHI) Zoja Szekeli (HUN) Shoko Miyata (JPN)

Women's balance beam

Urara Ashikawa (JPN) Tonya Helene Paulsson (TPE) Emma Leonie Malewski (GER)

Men's parallel bars

Tomoharu Tsunogai (JPN) Shinnosuke Oka (JPN) Geonyoung Moon (KOR)

Women's floor exercise

Shoko Miyata (JPN) Kohani Ushioku (JPN) Jade Vansteenkiste (BEL)

Men's horizontal bars

Felix Dolci (CAN) Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) He Xiang (CHN)

Athletics

Men's half-marathon

Shisaku Kudo (JPN) Ramazan Bastuk (TUR) Ryuto Uehara (JPN)

Men's 5000m

Arthur Gervais (FRA) David Steven Mularkey (GBR) Collins Kiprotich (JPN)

Women's half-marathon

Ma Xhiuzhen (CHI) Makoto Tsuchiya (JPN) Marida Noda (JPN)

Men's triple jump

Connor Murphy (AUS) Praveen Chithravel (IND) Joao Pedro Silva Azevedo (BRA)

Men's 3000m steeplechase

Ruben Querinjean (LUX) Alejandro Quijada Sanchez (ESP) Istvan Palkovits (HUN)

Women's high jump

Una Stancev Stevanovic (ESP) Asia Tavernini (ITA) Elena Kulichenko (CYP)

Women's 5000m

Julia David-Smith (FRA) Seema Seema (IND) Emily Jane Parker (JPN)

Archery

Women's recurve individual

Nam Suhyeon (KOR) Liu Yanxiu (CHI) Ruka Uehara (JPN)

Men's recurve individual

Chih-Chun Tang (KOR) Qin Wangyu (CHI) Berkim Tumer (TUR)

Women's compound individual

Sooyeon Kim (KOR) Parneet Kaur (IND) Yerin Park (KOR)

Men's compound individual

Sahil Rajesh Jadhav (IND) Ajay Scott (GBR) Przemyslaw Konecki (POL)

Badminton

Mixed doubles

Yang Chu Yun & Wu Hsuan-Yi (TPE) Hsu Yin-Hui & Chen Cheng Kuan (TPE) Jheng Yu Chieh & Lin Yu Chieh (TPE) E Li Qian & Liao Pin Yi (CHN)

Women's singles

Thamonwan Nithiittikrai (THA) Tidapron Kleebyeesun (THAI) Lin Ella (USA) Wong Ling Ching (CHN)

Women's doubles

Wang LI Qian & Yi Duo (CHN) JHENG Yu Chieh & SUNG Yu-Hsuan (TPE) LIU Jia Yue & TANG Rui Zhi (CHN) NAKADE Sumire & TANABE Yumi (JPN)

Men's singles

TING Yen-Chen (TPE) Enogat Roy (FRA) Rei Miyashita (JPN) Zhou Xin Yu (CHN)

Men's doubles

Yong Jin & Jongmin Lee (KOR) Cui He Chen & Peng Jian Qin (CHN) Peeratchai Sukphun & Pakkapon Teerarasatsakul (THAI) LIAO Pin Yi & ZHANG Le Jian (CHN)

Basketball

Men

USA Brazil Lithuania

Beach Volleyball

Men

Germany Netherlands France

Women

Switzerland Netherlands USA

Judo

Mixed team

Japan France Korea

Tennis

Men's singles

Jay Dylan Hara Friend (JPN) Toby Alexander George Samuel (GBR) Alessio Vasquez (GER) James Matthew Connell (GBR)

Women's singles

Eszter Meri (SVK) Alevtina Ibragimova (Athlete Individual Neutral) Jana Otzipka (BEL) Vaishnavi Adkar (IND)

Water polo

Men

Italy USA Germany

Women

Germany USA Italy

World University Games 2025 medal tally

Japan is leading the table at the 2025 World University Games with 77 medals, including 33 gold, 20 silver, and 24 bronze. The top 10 nations with the most medals at the Games are given below:



Rank



Country



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



Japan



33



20



24



77



2



United States of America



28



26



28



82



3



People's Republic of China



28



26



15



69



4



South Korea



20



9



27



56



5



Italy



11



8



18



37



6



Germany



10



9



15



34



7



Türkiye



6



5



4



15



8



South Africa



6



3



8



17



9



Chinese Taipei



5



13



7



25



10



Poland



4



8



7



19



