World University Games 2025 results & updated medal tally: Japan overtakes Team USA to dominate table despite the latter's win in Men's Basketball

The medal tally table at the 2025 World University Games took a turn of events after Japan surpassed the American team to dominate on Saturday. Team USA won the men's basketball title at the 2025 World University Games after defeating Brazil 94-88. The women's basketball team collected a silver medal. The men's and women's water polo teams clinched silver medals, respectively.
The World University Games, taking place in Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin, will conclude on July 27, 2025. Lin Ella also won a bronze medal in the women's singles badminton event on Saturday, July 26, 2025.
Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 9
The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 9 of the World University Games are given as follows:
Artistic gymnastics (apparatus final)
Men's floor exercise
- Luke Whitehouse(GBR)
- Shinnosuke Oka (JPN)
- Geonyoung Moon (KOR)
Men's pommel horse
- Hamlet Manukyan (ARM)
- Daiki Hashimoto (JPN)
- Patrick Hoopes (USA)
Men's rings
- Liu Hengyu (GBR)
- Liu Yang (JPN)
- William Emard (CAN)
Men's vault
- Chen Zhilong (CHN)
- Luka Murabito (SUI)
- Jaeho Kim (KOR)
Women's vault
- Shoko Miyata (JPN)
- Kohane Ushioku (JPN)
- Selina Kickinger (AUT)
Women's uneven bars
- Fangyuwei Yang (CHI)
- Zoja Szekeli (HUN)
- Shoko Miyata (JPN)
Women's balance beam
- Urara Ashikawa (JPN)
- Tonya Helene Paulsson (TPE)
- Emma Leonie Malewski (GER)
Men's parallel bars
- Tomoharu Tsunogai (JPN)
- Shinnosuke Oka (JPN)
- Geonyoung Moon (KOR)
Women's floor exercise
- Shoko Miyata (JPN)
- Kohani Ushioku (JPN)
- Jade Vansteenkiste (BEL)
Men's horizontal bars
- Felix Dolci (CAN)
- Daiki Hashimoto (JPN)
- He Xiang (CHN)
Athletics
Men's half-marathon
- Shisaku Kudo (JPN)
- Ramazan Bastuk (TUR)
- Ryuto Uehara (JPN)
Men's 5000m
- Arthur Gervais (FRA)
- David Steven Mularkey (GBR)
- Collins Kiprotich (JPN)
Women's half-marathon
- Ma Xhiuzhen (CHI)
- Makoto Tsuchiya (JPN)
- Marida Noda (JPN)
Men's triple jump
- Connor Murphy (AUS)
- Praveen Chithravel (IND)
- Joao Pedro Silva Azevedo (BRA)
Men's 3000m steeplechase
- Ruben Querinjean (LUX)
- Alejandro Quijada Sanchez (ESP)
- Istvan Palkovits (HUN)
Women's high jump
- Una Stancev Stevanovic (ESP)
- Asia Tavernini (ITA)
- Elena Kulichenko (CYP)
Women's 5000m
- Julia David-Smith (FRA)
- Seema Seema (IND)
- Emily Jane Parker (JPN)
Archery
Women's recurve individual
- Nam Suhyeon (KOR)
- Liu Yanxiu (CHI)
- Ruka Uehara (JPN)
Men's recurve individual
- Chih-Chun Tang (KOR)
- Qin Wangyu (CHI)
- Berkim Tumer (TUR)
Women's compound individual
- Sooyeon Kim (KOR)
- Parneet Kaur (IND)
- Yerin Park (KOR)
Men's compound individual
- Sahil Rajesh Jadhav (IND)
- Ajay Scott (GBR)
- Przemyslaw Konecki (POL)
Badminton
Mixed doubles
- Yang Chu Yun & Wu Hsuan-Yi (TPE)
- Hsu Yin-Hui & Chen Cheng Kuan (TPE)
- Jheng Yu Chieh & Lin Yu Chieh (TPE)
- E Li Qian & Liao Pin Yi (CHN)
Women's singles
- Thamonwan Nithiittikrai (THA)
- Tidapron Kleebyeesun (THAI)
- Lin Ella (USA)
- Wong Ling Ching (CHN)
Women's doubles
- Wang LI Qian & Yi Duo (CHN)
- JHENG Yu Chieh & SUNG Yu-Hsuan (TPE)
- LIU Jia Yue & TANG Rui Zhi (CHN)
- NAKADE Sumire & TANABE Yumi (JPN)
Men's singles
- TING Yen-Chen (TPE)
- Enogat Roy (FRA)
- Rei Miyashita (JPN)
- Zhou Xin Yu (CHN)
Men's doubles
- Yong Jin & Jongmin Lee (KOR)
- Cui He Chen & Peng Jian Qin (CHN)
- Peeratchai Sukphun & Pakkapon Teerarasatsakul (THAI)
- LIAO Pin Yi & ZHANG Le Jian (CHN)
Basketball
Men
- USA
- Brazil
- Lithuania
Beach Volleyball
Men
- Germany
- Netherlands
- France
Women
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- USA
Judo
Mixed team
- Japan
- France
- Korea
Tennis
Men's singles
- Jay Dylan Hara Friend (JPN)
- Toby Alexander George Samuel (GBR)
- Alessio Vasquez (GER)
- James Matthew Connell (GBR)
Women's singles
- Eszter Meri (SVK)
- Alevtina Ibragimova (Athlete Individual Neutral)
- Jana Otzipka (BEL)
- Vaishnavi Adkar (IND)
Water polo
Men
- Italy
- USA
- Germany
Women
- Germany
- USA
- Italy
World University Games 2025 medal tally
Japan is leading the table at the 2025 World University Games with 77 medals, including 33 gold, 20 silver, and 24 bronze. The top 10 nations with the most medals at the Games are given below: