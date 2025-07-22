World University Games 2025 Results & updated Medal Tally: USA dominates table as Matt King tops men's 100m freestyle event | Day 5

The sporting events at the 2025 World University Games entered Day 5 on Monday, July 21, 2025. The Games will feature 8,500 athletes from over 150 nations to vie in 18 sports across six cities in the Rhine-Ruhr region: Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin.

Day 5 witnessed the final events in the 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, women's 10000m, and women's 3m springboard. Matt King dominated the men's 100m freestyle final after clocking 48.01s to defeat Pieter Coetze and Aleksandr Shchegolev, who listed 48.12 and 48.34 seconds, respectively.

Results of the 2025 World University Games

The American team dominated the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay by registering a world university record of 3:24.27. The American team outdid Japan (3:26.86) and South Africa (3:28.51). The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 5 of the University Games are given as follows:

Swimming

Women's 100m butterfly final:

Leah Shackley (USA) – 58.16 Beatrix Tanko (HUN) – 58.55 Joesphine Crimmins (AUS) – 58.62 Ciara Schlosshan (GBR) – 58.74 Ella Welch (USA) – 59.07

Men's 100m freestyle final:

Matt King (USA) – 48.01 Pieter Coetze (RSA) – 48.12 Aleksandr Shchegolev (AIN) – 48.34 Patrick Dinu (ROU) – 48.40 Ole Eidam (GER) – 48.80

Women's 1500m final:

Kate Hurst (USA) – 16:15.40 Gena Jorgenson (USA) – 16:15.44 Niko Aoki (JPN) – 16:19.81 Fleur Lewis (GBR) -16:25.71 Noemi Cesarano (ITA) – 16:26.54

Men's 50m backstroke final:

Pieter Coetze (RSA) – 24.49 Jihwan Yoon (KOR) – 24.51 Daniel Diehl (USA) – 24.75 Will Modglin (USA) – 24.78 Simone Stefani (ITA) – 25.04

Women's 200m breaststroke:

Yumeno Kusuda (JPN) – 2:26.15 Yuyumi Obatake (JPN) – 2:28.17 Aina Fernandez Gonzalez (ESP) – 2:28.48 Aliz Kalmar (HUN) – 2:28.82 Katie Christopherson (USA) – 2:29.55

Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay:

USA – 3:24.27 *WUG Record* Japan – 3:26.86 South Africa – 3:28.51 Italy – 3:28.57 Poland – 3:30.38

Athletics

Women's 10000m:

Lukan Klara (SLO) - 31:25.84 Sarah Wanjiru Njeri (KEN) - 31:41.80 Alicia Martin (ESP) - 32:00.73 Mei Hosomi (JPN) - 32:01.91 Bronte Oates (AUS) - 32:11.77

Diving

Women's 3m springboard:

Wang Weiyijng (CHN) Qu Zhixin (CHN) Lena Hentschel (GER) Jette Muller (GER) Katerina Hoffman (USA)

Fencing

Women's Foil Team:

Gold: South Korea

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Japan

Men's Epee team event:

Gold: Japan

Silver: Hungary

Bronze: Italy

World University Games 2025 medal tally

Day 5 of the 2025 World University Games saw the United States of America dominating the medal tally table with 36 in total, which includes 13 gold, eight silver, and 15 bronze medals. The American squad is followed by the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Korea with 24 and 22 medals, respectively. Find the medal tally below:

Rank



Country



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



United States of America



13



8



15



36



2



People's Republic of China



9



12



3



24



3



Republic of Korea



7



4



11



22



4



Germany



6



4



6



16



5



Italy



3



3



7



13



6



Chinese Taipei



2



4



3



9



7



Ukraine



2



3



2



7



8



Uzbekistan



2



3



2



7



9



Japan



2



1



8



11



10



Azerbaijan



2



1



0



3



11



Spain



1



2



1



4



13



France



1



1



1



3



13



South Africa



1



1



1



3



13



Thailand



1



1



1



3



13



Brazil



1



0



2



3



Day 6 of the World University Games will witness the final events of Women’s Shot Put, Long Jump, Discus Throw, and men's and women's 100m.

