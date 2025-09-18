World Wrestling Championships 2025 Men's Freestyle Final standings & medal tally - Team USA loses top spot despite heroics of Zahid Valencia & Hilday

The men's freestyle events at the World Wrestling Championships recently concluded on September 16. The current edition of the UWW World Wrestling Championships are being held at Zagreb in Croatia.

While United States is doing well overall, the men's team lost the top spot this year to Iran, who outperformed them despite winning lesser medals than the Americans. Iran and the USA have been arch rivals in men's wrestling for a long time, and have captured the top two positions in the men's team rankings at the World Championships since the 2022 edition.

However, despite wrestlers like Zahid Valencia, Trent Hidlay, and Kyle Snyder winning the top honors, USA couldn't accumulate enough points to stay on the top in the men's team rankings at the World Wrestling Championships. Iran topped the men's freestyle team rankings with a total of 159 points, 14 points ahead of Team USA. Japan stood on the third position with 111 points in the men's team wrestling rankings.

USA won five medals in men's freestyle wrestling [including the three gold medals], while Iran kept their performance consistent with seven medals in their kitty, including two gold, two silver medals and three bronze medals. USA is currently ranked second in the medal tally, with a total of 4 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals overall.

Following are the final standings for the men's team as well as the current medal tally for the World Wrestling Championships 2025 :

Final standings for men's freestyle team at the World Wrestling Championships 2025 :

Iran - 159 points United States of America - 145 points Japan - 111 points Azerbaijan - 83 points Bahrain - 53 points Kazakhstan - 48 points Kyrgyzstan - 41 points North Korea - 35 points Mongolia - 30 points Uzbekistan - 30 points

Current medal Tally at the World Wrestling Championships 2025 :

#1) Japan - 4 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

#2) United States of America - 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

#3) North Korea - 3 Gold, 1 Silver Medals

#4) Iran - 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

United World Wrestling [Athletes from Russia / Belarus] - 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

#5) Ecuador - 1 Gold Medal

#5) Greece - 1 Gold Medal

#7) Kyrgyzstan - 2 Silver, 1 Bronze medals

#8) Azerbajian - 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

#9) Mongolia - 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

#10) China - 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal

