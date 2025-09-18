  • home icon
  World Wrestling Championships 2025 Men's Freestyle Final standings & medal tally - Team USA loses top spot despite heroics of Zahid Valencia & Hilday

World Wrestling Championships 2025 Men's Freestyle Final standings & medal tally - Team USA loses top spot despite heroics of Zahid Valencia & Hilday

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:33 GMT
2025 World Wrestling Championships - Source: Getty
USA loses top spot at World Wrestling Championships [Image Source : Getty]

The men's freestyle events at the World Wrestling Championships recently concluded on September 16. The current edition of the UWW World Wrestling Championships are being held at Zagreb in Croatia.

While United States is doing well overall, the men's team lost the top spot this year to Iran, who outperformed them despite winning lesser medals than the Americans. Iran and the USA have been arch rivals in men's wrestling for a long time, and have captured the top two positions in the men's team rankings at the World Championships since the 2022 edition.

However, despite wrestlers like Zahid Valencia, Trent Hidlay, and Kyle Snyder winning the top honors, USA couldn't accumulate enough points to stay on the top in the men's team rankings at the World Wrestling Championships. Iran topped the men's freestyle team rankings with a total of 159 points, 14 points ahead of Team USA. Japan stood on the third position with 111 points in the men's team wrestling rankings.

USA won five medals in men's freestyle wrestling [including the three gold medals], while Iran kept their performance consistent with seven medals in their kitty, including two gold, two silver medals and three bronze medals. USA is currently ranked second in the medal tally, with a total of 4 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals overall.

Following are the final standings for the men's team as well as the current medal tally for the World Wrestling Championships 2025 :

Final standings for men's freestyle team at the World Wrestling Championships 2025 :

  1. Iran - 159 points
  2. United States of America - 145 points
  3. Japan - 111 points
  4. Azerbaijan - 83 points
  5. Bahrain - 53 points
  6. Kazakhstan - 48 points
  7. Kyrgyzstan - 41 points
  8. North Korea - 35 points
  9. Mongolia - 30 points
  10. Uzbekistan - 30 points

Current medal Tally at the World Wrestling Championships 2025 :

#1) Japan - 4 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

#2) United States of America - 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

#3) North Korea - 3 Gold, 1 Silver Medals

#4) Iran - 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

United World Wrestling [Athletes from Russia / Belarus] - 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

#5) Ecuador - 1 Gold Medal

#5) Greece - 1 Gold Medal

#7) Kyrgyzstan - 2 Silver, 1 Bronze medals

#8) Azerbajian - 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

#9) Mongolia - 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

#10) China - 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
