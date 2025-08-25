"Wouldn't mind time slowing down a little bit" - Bo Bassett's new chapter at high school sparks emotional note from mother Karissa

Bo Bassett’s mother, Karissa Bassett, expressed her thoughts as Bo began his first day of senior year. Bassett enters his senior year at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, coming off a gold medal victory at the Junior Pan American Games in U23 men’s freestyle wrestling on Friday, August 22.A two-time PIAA champion, Bo Bassett completed a dominating three-match sweep at the Pan Ams with technical fall victories over Diego Peraza in the quarterfinal, Juset Martinez in the semifinal, and Eligh Rivera in the final.As Bo entered his senior year, his mother penned an emotional note on Instagram. In the post, she reflected on how quickly time has passed, reminiscing about Bo’s first day of kindergarten. She also mentioned that this year marks her husband Bill Bassett’s 17th year of teaching, writing:“First day of SENIOR year for Bo!! I don't know how we got here so quickly - feels like yesterday that he was starting kindergarten 🥹. I remind myself to be grateful &amp; that each phase truly brings something new to enjoy. But man, I sure wouldn't mind time slowing down just a little bit!! I think this also marks Bill's 17th year of teaching. But I am not sure as he ‘doesn't keep track of numbers b/c it makes him feel old’ 😂🤷🏽‍♀️. Have a great first day guys!! ♥️💛” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBill serves as the head wrestling coach at Bishop McCort High School, a position he took over in 2021. He is the program’s fifth head coach since its launch in 2016.Bo Bassett’s mother pens a note for his brothers, Keegan and MelvinA few days earlier, Karissa also penned a note for Bo Bassettt’s brothers, Keegan and Melvin. Keegan entered his sophomore year, while Melvin began his junior year at Bishop McCort Catholic High School. Bo was not featured in the family’s back-to-school picture, as he was competing at the Pan American Games in Paraguay:“First day of school!Keegan - 10th Mel - 11th Missing from the photo is Bo, who is in Paraguay representing the USA at the Pan Am Games.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth of Bo’s brothers are also standout wrestlers. His younger brother, Keegan Bassett, a sophomore, won the U17 World Championships at 45 kilograms in Athens, Greece, on August 3. Both Bo Bassett and Melvin Miller also captured Fargo National Championships titles in July.Bo continues to add to his long list of accolades. The 2025 PIAA champion has compiled an undefeated 126–0 high school record, with 76 technical falls and 38 pins. He has earned two PIAA titles (2024 and 2025), went 56–0 as a sophomore, and finished 52–0 as a junior. He is also a three-time Ironman champion, a three-time Super 32 champion, and a U20 World Championships bronze medalist at 65 kg for Team USA.Bassett originally committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes on February 6. Ranked the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, he later decommitted in June, explaining that Iowa was not the “right fit” for him as a wrestler, a person, or for his faith.