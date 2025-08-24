“Beyond Grateful”- Bo Bassett pens special message as he expresses pride on representing USA after U23 Pan American Games success

Bo Bassett expressed his pride on representing the team USA in international competitions following his successful campaign at the U23 Pan American Games 2025 in Paraguay. He won the gold medal in the boys’ 65kg freestyle at the competition following his win over Eligh Rivera of Puerto Rico by 11-0.The USA had a dominant run in men’s freestyle at the event, as apart from Bassett, four more wrestlers won the gold medal, with all six of them reaching the finals.Following his journey at the Junior Pan American Games, Bo Bassett penned a special message on representing the USA. Sharing the heartfelt note on Instagram, he added:“2025 U23 Pan American Games Champion. Representing The United States of America is a feeling like no other. It is always an Honor to wear the Red, White, and Blue! Beyond Grateful for these opportunities and experiences! See you next year freestyle!! 🇺🇸 🔴⚪️🔵 #TeamUSA Matthew 19:26” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlong with his note, Bo Bassett shared photos from his campaign, including images from the podium ceremony and matches and memorable moments from the event. Additionally, he posted highlights from the event that included pictures with his girlfriend, Ayda Dorian.Besides this, some of Bassett's other achievements include being a three-time Ironman Champion, three-time Super 32 champion and U20 World Championships bronze medalist in 2024.Bo Bassett makes a shocking career decision as he decommits to University of IowaBo Bassett made a shocking career announcement in June 2025 as he decommitted from the University of Iowa. Earlier in February, he had announced his commitment to the program for both his athletic and academic pursuits.However, in an Instagram post, he revealed his decision that surprised much of the wrestling community, writing:“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBassett added that while the decision was difficult, it came down to believing Iowa wasn’t the right fit for him. He further expressed gratitude for the program and its fans who supported him throughout his journey. He also confirmed that he is reopening his recruitment to explore opportunities with other programs.Notably, before committing to Iowa in February, Bassett had listed Oklahoma State, Penn State and Virginia Tech as his other finalists. With his decommitment from Iowa, he may now reconsider one of those programs for his future commitment.