Bo Bassett, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, celebrating his girlfriend Ayda Dorian’s achievement at the US Air Force Academy. He recently concluded his 2025 US Open U20 Wrestling Championships, securing a bronze in the 65kg category.

Ad

In the US Open, after defeating Thomas Thongseng and Joseph Morris in his first two matches, Bassett went on to win against Tyson Peach and Jesse Grajeda by technical fall (10-0, 16-5). In the quarterfinals, he defeated Eren Sement 10-0 but lost to Luke Stanich 5-2 in the semifinals. Bassett rebounded in the consolation rounds, winning 11-0 over Alex Braun in the consolation semifinals and 12-2 against Noah Nininger in the finals, finishing in third place.

Ad

Trending

Bo Bassett’s girlfriend, Ayda Dorian, has been his consistent supporter. She backed him when he missed out on the US Open title. Bassett shared a post by the USAFA commandant highlighting the Academy’s “Recognition & Promotion” event, where Dorian was featured. In the caption, he wrote:

“So, So proud of you @aydalynndorian”

"Matthew 19:26"

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/bo.bassett)

The bible verse meant:

Ad

“With man, this is impossible, but with God, all things are possible.”

The couple also celebrated their first anniversary in February. Bassett, who committed to the University of Iowa in February, will join the Hawkeyes as part of the Class of 2026. He has won multiple honors, including U20 World Bronze Medal, U17 World Championship, three-time Ironman, Super 32 and Powerade championships, and two PIAA state titles.

Bassett was inspired by Spencer Lee, a former Iowa wrestler and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, who has won three NCAA Division I national championships and the prestigious James E. Sullivan Award.

Ad

Bo Bassett opens up about his four wrestling moves

Speaking to FloWrestling, Bo Bassett revealed his four biggest moves in wrestling: snapdowns, firemans, tilts, and cradles. He mentioned that he loved snapping guys down and running behind, as it’s the easiest point in a game.

“I think I got to put snap down, you know, front headlock, go behind, that’s one. Number two will be, I’m going to stay on our feet, I’m going to go fireman’s. The reason is that if I hit a sweep, take a guy down, I’m only getting three. If I hit him with a fireman, I can transition to back points, so it could be seven. I love that; I think that’s huge," he said.

Ad

He further added:

“Then next, sure, I will go with my tilt series, 100%. You've got to put that tilt series there, so we’ll go crosser as the tilt as the move, but it’s the whole tilt series. There’s a little more meaning behind that. And the fourth, I would have to say cradles, because you can get hit from anywhere. That would be like my favorite pinning move.”

Ad

Now, Bo Bassett is preparing for the 2025 World Team Trials Challenge Tournament, which is set to take place on May 16-17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George Journalism graduate interested in covering Women's Sports and Olympics Know More