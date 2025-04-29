Bo Bassett's girlfriend reacts as wrestler pens reflective note after missing out on top spot at U20 US Open

Bo Bassett finished his US Open U20 Wrestling Championship campaign with a third-place finish. Bassett fell 2-5 against Lehigh University wrestler Luke Stanich who clinched the 65 kg title. Bassett's girlfriend shared words of support on his impressive wrestling campaign.

Ad

Bassett had a remarkable run at the championship. Securing a fall against Thomas Thonseng in his first match at the US Open, Bassett faced Joseph Morris in Round 3 where he secured another win. After winning over Tyson Peach and Jesse Grajeda in Rounds 4 and 5 respectively, Basset secured a win over Eren Sement in the quarter-finals. It was in the semi-finals that Bassett fell to Luke Stanich.

After his 3rd spot finish at the US Open U20 Wrestling Championship, Bassett shared a post of gratitude on his Instagram as he wrote:

Ad

Trending

"US Open U20 65kg 3rd-

"It’s always fun battling against the best! God always has a plan and this is all part of the preparation for the month ahead. 18 days until Senior WTT & 32 days until U20 WTT. Extremely proud of my little brother! U17 World Team Member. It is impossible to beat someone who never gives up. Noah didn’t wait for his ship to come in, he built one."

Ad

Ad

Bassett's girlfriend Ayda Dorian shared words of support on her Instagram story as she shared the post by Bassett and wrote:

"proud of you"

Screenshot of Bo Bassett's Instagram story (@bo.bassett/ig)

Bassett reacted to her girlfriend's post and replied:

Ad

"Mark 10:9"

Bassett's win over Noah Nininger got him the third place at the US Open.

Bo Bassett on future wrestling plans and showing gratitude after the US Open campaign

Bo Bassett will be donning the Hawkeyes singlet in 2026. While the wrestler is excited to get on the mat with Iowa wrestling, he has much larger goals when it comes to the Hawkeyes. From winning the NCAA Championship and World Championship to inspiring young athletes at Iowa, Bassett wants to achieve more and contribute more to the Hawkeyes wrestling program.

Ad

Talking to the Hawk Central, Bassett said:

"I do want to eventually, someday, be one of those guys that the young guys that are future Hawks can say, 'Hey, I want to be like that guy. That's a dream, and that's something we're chasing every day."

Bo Bassett recently clinched his second PIAA State title. The star wrestler from Bishop McCort High School is on his way to becoming one of the most outstanding wrestlers in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More