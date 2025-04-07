Bo Bassett recently reacted to an Instagram post of his girlfriend Ayda Dorian. In a recent social media update, she posted photographs from her date night with her friends. The No.1 recruit of the class of 2026 had an intriguing reaction to the Instagram post by Ayda. Notably, the couple has been dating for a year now.

Bo is committed to Iowa Wrestling. He will be starting his collegiate wrestling career with the University of Iowa. With the potential of being the next Hawkeye icon, Bo is putting in the right amount of work and intensity. With his machine gun mindset and success as a young wrestler, Bassett is on the right trajectory.

Coming back to Ayda's post, she was out with her friends Stacy and Helayna on a date night. Bo commented to the post, saying:

Jealous of @stacym.2 and @heylayna_taylor

Bo Bassett reacts to his girlfriend's post on Instagram | Source: IG/@aydalynndorian

Bo Bassett and Ayda Dorian recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Bo cherished a year of togetherness as a couple.

Bo Bassett on chasing his dream and prominent collaboration

Bo Bassett is arguably the best in his league. Bo announced on his Instagram that he will be committing to the University of Iowa. Inspired by the Hawkeye icons like Spencer Lee and Kaleb Young, Bo decided to take his collegiate career to Iowa wrestling. His work ethic and mindset of a champion are backed by his actions. Bo wants to build his legacy and aims to be an inspiration for young wrestlers. Talking to the Hawk Central, Bo Basset said:

"I do want to eventually, someday, be one of those guys that the young guys that are future Hawks can say, 'Hey, I want to be like that guy. That's a dream, and that's something we're chasing every day.'"

Waking up early in the morning and putting up consistently intense training sessions proves the worthy accolades he has achieved in his wrestling career till now. From winning Bronze in the U-20 World Championship to being a 3-time Iron Man Champion, Bo is on the right trajectory to being the best in wrestling.

Bo Bassett recently shared his feelings about the new wrestling gear by Rudis. Rudis, recently in collaboration with USA Wrestling, launched new gear. Bo was stoked by the new collection, calling it next-level and sharing it on his Instagram story.

