Bo Bassett gears up for Junior Pan Am Games after dominating Fargo National Championships

Bo Bassett recently shared his preparations for the upcoming Junior Pan American Games, which are being held in Asuncion, Paraguay. Bassett had previously dominated the Fargo National Championships, where he won the junior freestyle title in the 144 lbs category.

Bassett will represent Team USA in the 65 kg category, where he will open his account against Aguil D. Peraza of Mexico. He is accompanied by Charlie Farmer, Mitch Besenbrink, Rocco Welsh, Tommy Dineen, and Lucas Stoddard, who will represent Team USA in different categories at the Junior Pan Am Games wrestling segment.

The teenage wrestler shared glimpses of his preparations for the big bout on his Instagram timeline. In one of the stories, he displayed a picture of himself with the following caption:

"Locked in!"

Screengrabs of some of Bassett's Instagram stories about Junior Pan Am Games [Image Source: Bo Bassett's Instagram]

In another picture, Bassett shared the lineup for his category, while in the other, he shared the squad that would be representing Team USA at the Junior Pan Am Games, which he captioned:

"Can't wait"

Bo Bassett previously represented the USA at the U20 Pan Am Championships last year, where he clinched the gold medal. The teenage wrestler also won the bronze medal in the U20 World Championships, which were held in 2024.

Bo Bassett sent a clear message about his approach towards major wrestling titles

Bassett talks about his future targets [Image Source: Bo Bassett's Instagram]

Although Bo Bassett couldn't make it to the senior Wrestling World Championships this year, his targets are crystal clear. In one of his Instagram stories, the teenage wrestler highlighted his top priorities: the Super 32 challenge, the IRONMAN wrestling tournament, the PIAA State Championship, and the US Open.

Bassett wrote in the caption of his Instagram story:

“72 Days Until Super 32. 127 Days Until Ironman. 211 Days Until PIAA States. 264 Days Until the US Open. No time to waste.”

Previously, when he won the junior freestyle title at the Fargo National Championships, Bassett wrote on Instagram:

“2025 Fargo Champion. So blessed to be able to do it with my brothers and teammates. Some avoid tough competition and some run towards it, I can’t get enough of it."

Bassett initially signed up for the Iowa Hawkeyes for his debut season as a collegiate wrestler. However, by June 2025, Bassett withdrew his decision, allowing himself to join the college recruitment season again for better opportunities.

