"Family First"- Bo Bassett's decommitment leads 2027 top prospect Melvin Miller to make major move against Iowa Wrestling

Following Bo Bassett's shocking decommitment from the Iowa State Wrestling squad, his brother, Melvin Miller, also dropped the program's name from his top 9 list of recruiting universities. Miller released his top 9 list a few days back, which included NC State, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan, and Oklahoma State, among others.

After concluding his sophomore season at Bishop McCort High School, Miller was ranked the No. 1 recruit of the 2027 class. His brother Bassett, a Bishop McCort High School wrestler in Pennsylvania, committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in February 2025 after being listed as a top-rated 2026 recruit. However, the Bishop McCort senior wrestler stunned the recruiting world with his decommitment announcement on Sunday, June 22, 2025. He overturned his commitment after being persuaded by Spencer Lee, his inspiration to commit to Iowa.

After Bassett pulled out of his commitment to Iowa, Miller opted out of the program as well, citing that family comes first. He announced his decision on Instagram and shared a clear and direct statement.

"Family First," wrote Miller.

Similar to his Bo Bassett, Miller also enjoys a successful school wrestling career, having won the Junior 157lb division at Fargo in 2024. He also clinched a title at the prestigious Powerade tournament in the same year. He was a runner-up in the U20 World Team Trials challenge tournament. He is ranked No. 1 at 157 pounds and No. 4 pound-for-pound high school wrestler.

Bo Bassett reveals the reason for decommitting from the Iowa State Wrestling

Bo Bassett admitted that decommitting from Iowa Wrestling wasn't an easy decision while acknowledging that it didn't feel like the right fit for him. Further, he expressed his gratitude towards the Iowa program and its fans for their support.

“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa,” Bo Bassett expressed. “This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one."

"I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing, and I am grateful for the support you showed me.”

Bo Bassett earned the U17 World Championship title in 2021 and a U20 World bronze medal in 2024. The top-rated recruit in the 2026 class is a three-time Ironman, Powerade, and Super 32 champion.

