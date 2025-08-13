  • home icon
  WWE star Tiffany Stratton reveals the Simone Biles memorabilia she wishes to own

WWE star Tiffany Stratton reveals the Simone Biles memorabilia she wishes to own

By Abhiruchi Rout
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:40 GMT
Tiffany Stratton (L) and Simone Biles (R). PHOTO: Getty Images
Tiffany Stratton (L) and Simone Biles (R). PHOTO: Getty Images

Tiffany Stratton has shared the memorabilia associated with Simone Biles that she would love to own. She revealed it to be a leotard signed by the seven-time Olympic gold medalist.

Stratton, who previously was a trampoline gymnast and was named to the 2016 U.S. National Team, has become a WWE star since being signed in August 2021. Her WWE highlights include winning the Women’s Championship via Money in the Bank cash-in and holding the NXT Women’s Championship from 2023 to 2024.

During her appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Tiffany Stratton was asked about the memorabilia she would like to give herself, which could be anything, including teamwear or an athlete’s jersey. To which, the 26-year-old showed her admiration for Biles as she responded, saying (29:17 onwards):

“Maybe like a Simone Biles signed leotard..She's The GOAT”

youtube-cover
Stratton had to leave gymnastics after she endured a stress fracture in her foot around 2017. It was her mother who encouraged her to pursue professional wrestling following the injury that ended her career as a gymnast.

Earlier, she mentioned in an interview that she was inspired by Shawn Johnson, who competed at the 2008 Olympic Games and won the gold medal on the balance beam, which motivated her to pursue gymnastics.

On the other hand, Biles, who is known to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time, has been taking time away from gymnastics following her successful run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 28-year-old redeemed herself in Paris with three gold and one silver, after withdrawing from multiple events in Tokyo due to Twisties.

Simone Biles shows support for husband Jonathan Owens at Chicago Bears pre-season training camp

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend the 2025 ESPY Awards (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend the 2025 ESPY Awards (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Simone Biles was recently spotted cheering on her husband Jonathan Owens at the Chicago Bears’ pre-season training camp.

Biles shared pictures from the camp, wearing a customized white t-shirt with “Owens” written on it and blue shorts. She accessorized her fit with long white boots and orange purse. Posting it on her Instagram handle, she captioned it:

“So it begins….. year 8 🧡”
Husband Owens and teammate Suni Lee also shared their reactions to the post. The American football safety wrote:

“🧡🤞🏽💙”

Meanwhile, the two-time Olympic gold medalist Lee joined in, adding:

“In her wag era”
Screenshot of Jonathan Owens&rsquo; and Suni Lee&rsquo;s comments. Credits - simonebiles
Screenshot of Jonathan Owens' and Suni Lee's comments. Credits - simonebiles

In the post shared by Biles, she and her husband were also seen sharing adorable moments, including holding hands while walking and exchanging a kiss in the photos.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
